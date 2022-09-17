Tyler1 explains why he’ll never return to full-time variety Twitch streaming

Twitch star Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp detailed why he will never return to streaming variety games on his channel despite his fans demanding it.

Tyler1 hasn’t streamed variety content full-time since he was unbanned from League of Legends all the way back in 2018.

At the time, the popular broadcaster was serving a permanent suspension from the MOBA, one which was thought to never be lifted. Over the year plus the streamer was banned he switched to streaming a variety of games on his channel, but quickly ended that once he was allowed back on Summoner’s Rift.

Since then, his fans have demanded the variety streams make a return, but now, he’s shut down those dreams for good.

Tyler1 is the premiere League of Legends stream on Twitch.

Tyler1 claims he’ll “never” stream variety again

On September 16, the 27-year-old was live on Twitch when he made the declaration that he would never go back to being a variety streamer full-time.

He said, “I will never play full-time variety ever in my life, just out of pure spite to anybody for however many years people have been spamming variety. I will never do that.”

“I might play a variety game here and there, but just out of spite, I will never do it.”

Tyler went on to say that the year he streamed variety was a terrible experience, and he claims it would be even worse now.

He also explained how hard it would be to meet the 10 hours of streaming he broadcasts daily with variety content, pointing out how there are barely any top-level Twitch streamers who stream variety.

Despite his fan’s incessant cries for him to return to variety, it seems like that dream is now officially dead.