Tyler1 and Macaiyla reveal heartbreaking details of life-threatening miscarriage

Sharing the devastating news on Twitter, Macaiyla has announced that she and Tyler1 have lost their first baby after going through an ectopic pregnancy.

Popular streamer Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp and his girlfriend Macaiyla have been trying to start their family since February this year.

The couple found out they were expecting their first child in March, and had recently revealed the news to their family.

However, Macaiyla revealed via Twitter on June 27 the heart-breaking details of the couple’s loss after going through a life-threatening miscarriage.

Article continues after ad

In the post, Macaiyla explains that Tyler drove her to the emergency room after experiencing the “worst pain of [her] life” on June 17. Once there, doctors revealed the devastating news that the couple was going to lose their baby.

Macaiyla was going through an ectopic pregnancy and would need to undergo emergency surgery. An ectopic pregnancy occurs when a fertilized egg implants outside of the uterus, most often in a fallopian tube.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Macaiyla’s rupture was so severe that she lost almost half of her blood, required two blood transfusions, and lost one of her fallopian tubes during surgery.

Article continues after ad

“This whole process has been extremely hard for the both of us,” Macaiyla shared.

Earlier this month on June 21, Macaiyla posted to Twitter thanking Tyler for his constant support. She asked fans to “show some love to him whenever you can.” It is now believed that this post was regarding the couple’s miscarriage.

Despite losing a tube during surgery, Macaiyla revealed she will still be able to have children in the future, going on to assure fans that “We are still able to start a family and plan to do so once I am fully healed”.

Article continues after ad

We wish Macaiyla a speedy recovery and send our deepest condolences to the couple.