Twitter working on “paid DMs” as Elon Musk’s pursuit for revenue continues

Twitter is now reportedly working on “paid DMs” as new boss Elon Musk continues to look for fresh revenue streams.

When Elon Musk announced his intention to purchase Twitter back in April, many users assumed it was a pie-in-the-sky idea. A deal seemed to be dead when the Tesla boss pulled out of his proposed $44 billion purchase over bot accounts on the platforms.

Though, the South African business magnate resurrected the deal in October, and completed it a few weeks later. Since taking over Twitter, he’s set about making some pretty big changes as well.

Musk sparked backlash when he revealed plans to further expand on Twitter’s premium subscription program and also remove verification from users. Though, they can keep that blue tick for a price.

Twitter will soon have “paid DMs”

The SpaceX boss has reiterated a few times that the social media platform can not solely rely on advertisers for its revenue, and as such, is looking at different ways to make cash.

According to Jane Wong, who has a reliable track record of reporting on upcoming changes to Twitter, Facebook, and beyond, Musk’s team are apparently working on “paid DMs” for users.

Wong doesn’t offer any further information beyond the “paid DMs” tweet, leaving it up to interpretation. Though, Twitter does sort of offer something similar already. Twitter Blue subscribers have the ability to pin select DM conversations, allowing them to quickly sort through their inboxes.

Some users have already expressed their support for the rumored change, noting that it’ll make Twitter’s messaging system safer. Though, not everyone is so sure.

“This is great, because people will stop DMing each other on a completely exposed messaging platform with no encryption,” said one. “Hurray, digital stamps! I do not know what problem that solves for tweets. But I would love that for email,” added another. “Let me guess: trolls can pay to harass me. Cool, cool,” commented another.

It remains to be seen as to what exactly Twitter has planned for the change, but given Musk’s fondness for regular tweeting, it probably won’t be long before he says something.