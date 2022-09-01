Twitter officially launches edit tweet function in testing phase

The internet is going wild after Twitter has revealed that they’re finally in the testing phase for the highly anticipated edit tweet feature.

Since Twitter’s release in 2006, users have repeatedly requested a way to edit their tweets after they’ve been published.

While an edit tweet feature has been teased numerous times over the years, it looks like we’re finally on the cusp of getting one.

As revealed by Twitter themselves in a blog post published on September 1, ‘Edit Tweet functionality’ is going through internal testing before becoming available to paid Twitter Blue subscribers in the coming weeks.

First look at Twitter edit feature

According to Twitter, users will be able to make changes to their Tweets after it’s been published. Specifically for this testing period, Tweets will be able to be edited a “few times” in the first 30 minutes.

Presumably, to combat any potential trolls, it will be clear to readers with an icon, timestamp, and label that the original Tweet has been modified. Clicking the label will also show the Tweet’s edit history.

Users will be able to clearly see if a Tweet has been modified.

Twitter first shared the tweet editing feature with a smaller group to help with feedback and identify issues.

For now, we probably won’t be seeing many edited tweets on our timelines.

However, later in September, it’ll be expanded to a larger group by giving Twitter Blue subscribers hands-on access.