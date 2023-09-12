How to see quote tweets on Twitter/X after update removes option

A new change on X, formerly known as Twitter, has removed the ability to quickly see the quote tweets on posts when browsing on the web – but it’s still possible to do. Here is how you can view quote tweets after the update.

While this change is not live yet on Android and iOS at the time of writing, users on the web version of X/Twitter will find that they can no longer see the quote replies on any tweet, at least the same way as before.

It was common to check quote tweets on popular posts, to see the reactions that others were sharing with their followers.

Now, in order to do this on web, and potentially in the future on mobile too, there is a new method.

How to find quote tweets

To see quote tweets, when viewing a tweet, you now need to click the three dots at the top right-hand corner. Then, select ‘View Post Engagements’.

This will automatically take you to a new view, which shows ‘Quotes’, ‘Reposts’, and ‘Likes’. What we are interested in, of course, are the quotes.

So, this is how you can see quote tweets on X/Twitter now, since the new layout change.

Unfortunately, it’s a few more clicks than it was previously, but this change looks like it’s here to stay.

Still on the horizon for new changes, is the expected removal of the block feature.