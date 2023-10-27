Twitter launches new feature allowing audio and video calls

After many rumors and much speculation, Twitter is officially launching a new feature that allows users to make audio and video calls.

Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has seen the platform go through various changes, and now a new update will allow users to make audio and video calls.

Earlier this year in July one of Twitter’s designers, Andrea Conway teased the potential feature with a tweet. However, details were not shared at the time, leaving users waiting for an update.

But now the time has finally come, a notification announcing the new feature has officially arrived.

The notification reads, “Audio and video calls are here!”, giving users the option to turn on the feature through the app’s settings.

Once in settings, there is a toggle for users to “Enable audio and video calling.” Users can also choose who they are “comfortable using it with”, with the app promising this will “take messaging to the next level.”

The new feature can only be used with your address book contacts, people you follow, and verified users. Calls can be made by opening a DM with another user and selecting the phone icon. Users will then be given the option of choosing an audio or video call.

Elon Musk himself has confirmed the new feature has been launched, announcing on Twitter, “Early version of video & audio calling on 𝕏 (Twitter).”

However, not everyone has been supportive of the new feature, as one person said; “Another useless feature that will be rarely used and no one wanted.” A second user shared a similar sentiment, writing “I have a phone and messenger. No need for this feature.”

Be sure to check out all the latest tech news on our page here.