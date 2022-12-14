Twitch streamer under fire for rant after viewer says her mom died

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

A Twitch streamer has come under fire for his response after a viewer mentioned in his chat that her mother passed away earlier in the year.

As Twitch streamers grow their community, members may feel like they can be more open about certain aspects of their life in the creator’s chat.

Alicia, who goes by MissNerdyCurvy on Twitch, did just that while watching another streamer recently and was “lectured” and “humiliated” afterward.

The streamer, WeFoundTheBody, has now come under fire on Twitter due to his response.

Twitch streamer under fire for rant after viewer mentions mom’s death

On December 13, MissNerdyCurvy shared a clip of WeFoundTheBody’s response to her mentioning that her mother died earlier in the year.

Article continues after ad

“I know that I’m also in the wrong a little for saying ‘Well, my mom died’ in a stream after being asked where have I been, but the response just isn’t it fam. I made a tweet longer thingy to share a little background but here you go,” she tweeted.

In the clip, the Twitch streamer under fire slams MissNerdyCurvy for her response after asking where she had been.

“MissNerdyCurvy you know what we’re not going to do? We’re not going to talk about it in my chat cause it’s Friday and that is a whole big bucket of bummer,” he said. “I didn’t ask you to tell me the biggest f*ckin bummer news in the world, I said what’s up, how are you?”

Article continues after ad

He continued: “Let me give you a little bit of a lesson MissNerdyCurvy, when something really really bad is going on in your life and in a public forum, someone asks you ‘Hey Whats up, how are you?’ there are two acceptable responses. Good, and ‘You know what, ill make it through.’ That’s it.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

WeFoundTheBody did apologize in a tweet as well as an accompanying video shared to Twitter.

The creator said: “In response to NerdyCurvy/my reaction to the news she shared in chat while I was live. My apologies to her. That was a c*nty reaction. I shouldn’t have been such a do*che. I was just annoyed by the repeated trauma dumping that had been happening that week. My mistake.”

Article continues after ad

Twitch community slams WeFoundTheBody’s response

Members of the Twitch community haven’t taken well to his initial response or his apology messages, sharing their thoughts between the various tweets.

“Trauma dumping is absolutely a thing. Is that what you did? It is absolutely not. A short “sorry for your loss, hope things get better” would have been fine. But to single you out and make a bad situation worse? I’m sorry you had to deal with that,” said Twitch star Cohh Carnage.

“He asked where she had been and gave him an honest answer. Absolutely not trauma dumping. Appalling behavior from the streamer. Lacking any empathy,” another user said.

Article continues after ad

A third user replied: “Yeah this apology sucks. What you said was borderline bullying and was DEFINITELY belittling. All because YOU asked where she had been and she gave you an answer that YOU didn’t want. You sound selfish and uncaring for your community and their hardships. Hope you change man.”

With several thousand likes and hundreds of comments across relevant tweets, it’s clear that people aren’t happy with the situation.