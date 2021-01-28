 Twitch streamer TheStockGuy explains GameStop stock situation in simplest way - Dexerto
Twitch streamer TheStockGuy explains GameStop stock situation in simplest way

Published: 28/Jan/2021 12:19

by Calum Patterson
GameStop stock price explained
Twitch: TheStockGuy / GameStop

You’ve probably heard all the fuss over GameStop stock recently, and know it has something to do with Reddit and hedge funds. If you’re as clueless about stocks as most of us are, then  Twitch streamer TheStockGuy is on hand to break it down simply.

GameStop, the high-street/mall retailer of new and used games and hardware, has been seen as a struggling business because of the trend of gamers buying their games digitally, instead of discs.

As a result, its share price has been on a downward trend, although with some resurgence thanks to new management and the launch of the newest generation of consoles from PlayStation and Xbox.

Reddit’s GameStop stock game

If you don’t know the first thing about the stock market, you might be wondering why there’s so much fuss being made over the huge increase in GameStop’s share price, which reached over $300 on January 27. One week earlier, it was only $39.

GameStop GME stock
Google
The share price of GameStop has skyrocketed.

This is largely down to a subreddit called r/WallStreetBets – but how did they do it, and why?

Twitch streamer TheStockGuy, who does live investing on stream, took some time out on January 27 to explain it, in the most understandable way possible.

Shorting

He begins by explaining that ‘shorting’ is when an institution (a hedge fund in this case) borrows stock, sells it, waits for the price to fall, then buys it back to return it – profiting off the difference. But, if the price rises instead, then they have to buy it back at a higher price – which can be very costly.

Short Squeeze

The ‘short squeeze’ is what r/WallStreetBets has caused. When they caught on that a company had shorted 140% of GameStop shares, they were able to drive the price of the stock up, simply by buying it in droves.

“A short squeeze is when a stock is going up, [the hedge fund] borrowed those shares, and they’re now underwater – those shares are worth more than they borrowed. And if that continues up, at some point they have to cover their shares – they have to buy those shares back at whatever the current price is.

“They now have to spend billions of dollars to buy shares, way higher than what they borrowed them at, which in turn, drives the price up more, rinse repeat. And when a bunch of degens found out about this, ‘we can now f**k this guy over and make money if they have to dump capital in and shoot the price up? Thank you.’ And the last nail in the coffin was old Elon Musk.”

Elon Musk tweeted about the frenzy, sending it even further into the public consciousness. The situation has now reached the White House, the Biden’s administration reassuring reporters that they are keeping an eye on the situation.

Meanwhile, the WallStreetBets Discord server was shut down, although Discord says it was because of hate speech and glorifying violence, rather than their financial activities. Respondents on social media were suspicious of the coincidental timing though.

Who knows where the situation will escalate from here, but eventually the train will come to a stop, TheStockGuy says. And before it does, investors need to know when to get off the train.

Business

Activision under fire for calling minority hiring requirement “unworkable”

Published: 28/Jan/2021 1:27

by Theo Salaun
Pexels, @energepic / Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard have begun receiving backlash across social media for rebutting a “Rooney Rule” diversity hiring proposal by suggesting it would ruin their chances to remain competitive in the gaming industry.

The “Rooney Rule,” a 2003 program implemented by the National Football League, requires that teams must interview at least one non-white person when hiring a coach. In years since, that has extended to provide opportunities for women and for positions outside of head coach.

Now, the largest American union conglomerate, the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), has proposed a similar program to gaming giants Activision and Electronic Arts.

While EA have suggested interest while remaining noncommittal, Activision’s legal team has already shot down the initiative. Suggesting that implementation would slow their business down at a detriment to competitiveness, Activision appears unwilling to adopt the program and their response has sparked backlash.

Vice’s Lauren Kaori Gurley and Patrick Klepek sourced details from AFL-CIO’s proposal and Activision’s response for an investigative piece that reveals why the company is so resistant. The suggested program would follow the Rooney Rule by implementing a policy that necessitates the interviewing of minority candidates (non-white and non-male) for open positions.

In response, a spokesperson claimed that “talent is the lifeblood of Activision Blizzard,” that the company’s diverse employees reflect a global audience and that the company has numerous programs to promote diversity (e.g. “scholarship programs … and the Equal Justice Initiative”).

Nonetheless, the company’s legal team more specifically responded to the proposal by stating that the Rooney Rule already exists for executive hires, but “implementing a policy that would extend such an approach to all hiring decisions amounts to an unworkable encroachment on the Company’s ability to run its business and compete for talent in a highly competitive, fast-moving market.”

Community feedback to that statement has been negative.

twitter activision backlash

While some replies have centered around words like “horrific” and “yikes,” others have delved deeper by bringing up census data and industry examples. As mentioned by ‘MagusFirebeard,’ Santa Monica (where Activision is headquartered) has a sizable non-white population, suggesting that a pool of candidates is accessible.  

Further, ‘ImpossibleScott’ brought up Facebook’s 2015 agreement to a similar policy. This echoes Vice’s mentions of J.P. Morgan and Bank of America, who each agreed to AFL-CIO diversity hiring proposals earlier this month. 

It remains to be seen if this social media backlash will affect Activision Blizzard’s resistance to the diversity hiring proposal, but things may shift as the company moves deeper into 2021. 