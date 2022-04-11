Twitch streamer STPeach banned for second time in 2022

Twitch streamer STPeach has been banned on Twitch once again, barely a month after her most recent ban from the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform.

Peach has faced several bans on Twitch over the years, including in March 2022, presumed to be due to a cosplay she was wearing on stream. During that stream, she had also raised over $10,000 for charity.

On top of that, Twitch was sued in 2020 for a figure around $25m because of “suggestive streamers,” with the claimant naming STPeach, among others, as a reason for his complaints.

On April 11, she was banned once again, though the reason for said ban has not yet been made clear.

STPeach was due to appear on ‘Schooled’ later on April 11, the show run by OTK, alongside Clix, Neeko, WillNeff and more, so that’s bound to cause some interesting discussion among the variety of streamers.

In the past, streamers such as Trainwreck have called STPeach “shameless” for her content, but she also has a great number of fans and support from both viewers and fellow streamers alike.

The reason for STPeach’s ban has not yet been made clear, and neither has the length of said ban. Whether or not Peach herself reveals the reason — if she even knows herself — remains to be seen.