Twitch streamer reveals Alinity sent feet pics in return for WoW carry

Popular Twitch streamer Nick ‘nmplol’ Polom revealed that at one point, fellow streamer Natalia ‘Alinity’ Mogollon agreed to send him and Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris feet pictures in exchange for carrying her in World of Warcraft.

During a December 17 broadcast, nmp was going through some of his older clips and stumbled across one where he was playing WoW with Sodapoppin and Alinity.

In the clip, Alinity was discussing what she could trade in return for being carried in the popular MMORPG. Before she could decide on the terms of the deal, Morris humorously blurted out, “feet pictures.”

The impromptu suggestion was seemingly supported by Polom, who jokingly fist-pumped at his companion’s idea and even shouted a hype “yeah!”

Surprisingly, Alinity agreed to the meme-worthy request, under the condition that she would reach the 1900s.

Read More: Savannah Montano slams Jake Paul cheating rumors

According to nmp, they were able to successfully carry the Columbian-Canadian, who agreed to fulfill her end of the bargain – sort of.

“I’m going to keep it plain, me and Chance carried Alinity for feet pictures all those years ago,” he stated. “And you want to know the God’s honest truth? She sent them to Chance.”

According to nmp, Alinity even had the decency to sign her feet by writing “Sodapoppin” on one foot and “nmplol” on the other. However, only one of the duo ended up receiving the pictures.

“Chance never sent them to me!” Polom exclaimed. “I actually found them later, like four or five years later, when I was going through a computer cleaning it out! And I was like ‘oh my God.’”

Nmp went on to joke that, because he and chance had been together for so long, they may as well be common-law spouses. “I wonder if I’m entitled to common-law marriage? Maybe I get half? Living together and stuff like that,” he wondered.

The clip certainly brought back some fond memories for the streamer, who first started on Twitch back in 2011, according to the third-party stat-tracking website TwitchMetrics. It just goes to show that the platform ended up creating some deep bonds that still exist to this day.