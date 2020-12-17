Logo
Twitch streamer reveals Alinity sent feet pics in return for WoW carry

Published: 17/Dec/2020 20:53

by Michael Gwilliam
Alinity poses on Instagram
Twitch/alinitydivine

Alinity Sodapoppin

Popular Twitch streamer Nick ‘nmplol’ Polom revealed that at one point, fellow streamer Natalia ‘Alinity’ Mogollon agreed to send him and Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris feet pictures in exchange for carrying her in World of Warcraft.

During a December 17 broadcast, nmp was going through some of his older clips and stumbled across one where he was playing WoW with Sodapoppin and Alinity.

In the clip, Alinity was discussing what she could trade in return for being carried in the popular MMORPG. Before she could decide on the terms of the deal, Morris humorously blurted out, “feet pictures.”

The impromptu suggestion was seemingly supported by Polom, who jokingly fist-pumped at his companion’s idea and even shouted a hype “yeah!”

PogO polom hyped for feet pics…… from Nmpx

Surprisingly, Alinity agreed to the meme-worthy request, under the condition that she would reach the 1900s.

According to nmp, they were able to successfully carry the Columbian-Canadian, who agreed to fulfill her end of the bargain – sort of.

“I’m going to keep it plain, me and Chance carried Alinity for feet pictures all those years ago,” he stated. “And you want to know the God’s honest truth? She sent them to Chance.”

According to nmp, Alinity even had the decency to sign her feet by writing “Sodapoppin” on one foot and “nmplol” on the other. However, only one of the duo ended up receiving the pictures.

“Chance never sent them to me!” Polom exclaimed. “I actually found them later, like four or five years later, when I was going through a computer cleaning it out! And I was like ‘oh my God.’”

Twitch streamer Alinity
Instagram/alinitydivine
Alinity is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch.

Nmp went on to joke that, because he and chance had been together for so long, they may as well be common-law spouses. “I wonder if I’m entitled to common-law marriage? Maybe I get half? Living together and stuff like that,” he wondered.

The clip certainly brought back some fond memories for the streamer, who first started on Twitch back in 2011, according to the third-party stat-tracking website TwitchMetrics. It just goes to show that the platform ended up creating some deep bonds that still exist to this day.

Fans distraught after JustaMinx banned from Twitch for first time

Published: 17/Dec/2020 20:53

by Virginia Glaze
JustaMinx banned on Twitch
YouTube: Justa Minx

Streaming star and ‘E-Girl Rejects’ member JustaMinx has received her first Twitch ban, leading to an outpour of concern and distress from fans as they await more details on the situation.

JustaMinx has become a hugely popular streamer on Twitch, rising to prominence in its ‘Just Chatting’ section alongside her humorous gameplay in such titles as Phasmophobia, Apex Legends, and Among Us.

Minx has also amassed a large audience across YouTube and Instagram, where her unique style has garnered her over 339,000 followers — but those followers were shocked to learn that she’d been banned from Twitch on December 17.

The news came as a huge surprise to her viewers, who couldn’t fathom a reason as to why the relatively wholesome streamer would receive a sudden ban from the website.

Among the humorous memes threatening to “speak to Twitch’s manager” and other jokes came a reaction from fellow streamer Kiaraakitty, who appeared similarly saddened by the news.

Luckily, Minx spoke out on the matter a short time later with a simple — and hilarious — Tweet: “F**k.”

She followed up her humous reaction with more info for her fans, revealing that she has been banned from the site for seven days.

As for the reason for her ban, Minx claimed that it was due to “hateful slurs or symbols,” and went on to explain that she had used such terms as “virgin, simp and incel” during a recent broadcast — but was under the impression that Twitch’s TOS against the words wouldn’t go into affect until January, which, so far, is what has been reported.

Unfortunately for Minx, she will be unable to participate in Twitch game show “Love or Host” for which she had — for some reason — purchased a fursuit.

Twitch casuals might know Minx from the hilarious White Claw clip that went viral in July, which showed the streamer fiddling around with a butterfly knife at her streaming station.

Curious to see if she could open her White Claw with the knife, she gave the can a stab, resulting in the seltzer spraying her directly in the eye.

Despite Twitch’s surprise ban, it’s nice to see that she’s taking the news in good spirits — although she’s not above asking the site to “free” her.

It’s still uncertain if Twitch has actually banned Minx for using the words she mentioned in her tweet, as that policy, as far as we know, doesn’t go into affect until January. For now, all Minx and her fans can do is wait for further information.