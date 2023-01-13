Twitch streamer mortified as cat exposes her embarrassing search history

A Twitch streamer was left stricken with embarrassment after her cat hopped on her keyboard and pulled up what she was searching for online.

They say curiosity killed the cat, but as Twitch streamer ‘Beddle’ found out, a cat can also prove to be quite dangerous when you’re surfing the web.

During a recent broadcast, the streamer was hanging out with her chat, eating food, and playing with her cat when suddenly disaster struck.

With her feline’s paws up on her desk, the furball leaped onto the table and began interacting with the keyboard, prompting Beedle to panic only for her stream to shift to her search.

Article continues after ad

Kitten exposes Twitch streamer’s search history

Although Beedle managed to take the cat off the desk, the damage was already done and the stream transitioned to her web browser.

Amazingly, the streamer seemed to be doing an image search for Christmas-themed underwear. Some of the images included Rudolf the Reindeer heads on the briefs and even some panties.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Needless to say, the streamer wasn’t happy and was extremely flustered by her cat’s antics as her face blushed red.

“Why did you change it?!” she scorned her pet. “Bad kitty. That cute troublemaker.”

On the bright side, Beedle laughed off the search and went about her broadcast as normal, even though the black cat put her in quite an embarrassing situation.

Article continues after ad

As other Twitch streamers can attest, there’s a reason why private browsers and incognito mode were invented!