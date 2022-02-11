Twitch streamer Mira left terrified as stalker vandalizes her house

Mira, a Twitch streamer with more than 300,000 followers, has been dealing with a stalker for years. However, things have escalated after they showed up at her house and vandalized it, leaving her terrified for her safety.

While streamers try to keep their private lives separate from their public profiles, it’s easier said than done for most. Some of Twitch’s biggest stars have had to deal with stalkers lurking while they’re off-camera, and Mira is no exception.

The Twitch streamer, who has 300,000 followers, has been trying to get rid of one for years. However, the stalker has now left her scared for her safety after they showed up at her house and vandalized it.

“We’ve got a problem. It’s a recurring problem. He is back, and this time, he’s not just back. He violated my personal belongings,” Mira said on stream, which has now been deleted.

“I couldn’t hear very well, but I heard it and I was like ‘well somebody is at the door, but my delivery [for food] is for tomorrow’ so I was like ‘what the f**k is that?’

“I didn’t talk to him or interact, but I saw he had some sort of present for me and something he was holding for a while then he put it down, took a picture, and then he used a spray [paint] can to spray my door. It smells so bad. My whole apartment stinks of chemicals. I popped the windows but he’s poisoning me in my own f**king apartment.”

Mira stated she forwarded the information about her stalker to security ⁠— and she has CCTV footage to prove it was him ⁠— but they haven’t acted on trying to stop him from visiting.

She also showcased the damage to her viewers, with the stalker drawing a love heart with Mira’s name under it right on her front door. It’s left her concerned for her own safety, to the point where she’s considering getting a gun in case things get worse.

Mira did have one final word for her stalker, telling them they’ll “rot” in jail if they continue showing up at her doorstep.

“You piece of sh*t leave me alone. I don’t need your love. You are actually violating my physical and mental space.”

“I tried to be polite about it. When he approached me at events I’d be like ‘no, no, thank you, no.’ No is the bottom line. Then I tried ignoring him because reasoning doesn’t work. But you’re going to come here and try and gas me out of my place?

“You, motherf**ker, are going to jail and you’re going to rot there if you don’t stop.”