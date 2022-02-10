Twitch unveils new policy to combat inappropriate usernames

Twitch has announced a new policy for the platform that aims to combat inappropriate account names created by its users.

Back in August 2021, Twitch streamers began calling for change on the platform after mass hate raids began targeting people of color and the LGBTQ+ communities.

The Amazon-owned website revealed its first change a few months later, giving streamers an option to only allow people who have verified their accounts with a phone number in order to talk in Twitch chat.

Twitch has since revealed that they have more measures in the pipeline and revealed their latest one in a Feb 10 blog post to repel inappropriate usernames.

Twitch unveils new username policy

The popular streaming platform has revealed its updated username guidelines in an attempt to set a “higher bar” for what is acceptable to better serve the Twitch community. They claim that the policy sets more consistent and strict parameters for usernames, both existing and newly created.

In the blog post, Twitch revealed that the updated policy details exactly what kind of names will violate the new guidelines.

New Twitch username protects against:

hate speech

threats of violence

personal information

references to sexual acts, arousal, fluids, or genitalia

hard drug references — excluding alcohol, tobacco, and marijuana

The company will not begin enforcing these new guidelines until March 1, 2022, allowing streamers to adapt to the new policy without having their account locked.

How Twitch will enforce new username policy

When it comes to enforcing these new changes, Twitch revealed its tiered enforcement strategy. Though the company is giving people time to change their account names, punishments range from forced name changes to possible bans.

If your existing username is a violation of the new guidelines and it references hatred, harassment, or violence, you will be issued an indefinite suspension. However, for references to hard drugs or sexual conduct — you’ll be able to change your name.

If your name violates the new policy but is not a clear violation of the community guidelines, Twitch will lock your account with the option to unlock it by changing your name.

The company also explained that they have created a ‘machine’ that will flag any attempts to create offending usernames.

This change comes just four days after Twitch streamer ‘Doaenal’ was indefinitely banned from the platform for having an “inappropriate username” despite being on the platform since 2019. Shortly after the username policy was announced, the streamer posted on Twitter to express his confusion.

“You go on to state that you wouldn’t enforce bans until March 1, yet I was indefinitely banned on February 6th? When will this be cleared up?”