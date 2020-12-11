 Twitch streamer Ludwig explains why people shouldn't vape - Dexerto
Twitch streamer Ludwig explains why people shouldn’t vape

Published: 11/Dec/2020 17:57

by Georgina Smith
Ludwig talks to the camera in a YouTube video
YouTube: Ludwig

Twitch streamer Ludwig slammed the vape industry for being “predatory” in an anti-vape advert during the Game Awards on December 10, revealing his own take on the habit after working personally in the industry in the past.

The Game Awards 2020 proved to be an eventful night as always, with games like the Last of Us 2 winning big, and plenty of famous faces appearing to celebrate one of the biggest nights in the gaming industry.

Various segments were hosted by some top celebrities such as actor Tom Holland, but also some familiar gaming personalities were there to lead the night, including Alanah Pearce who spoke on behalf of This is Quitting, an initiative to help young people quit vaping.

Ludwig Super Smash Bros Melee
Ludwig
Ludwig has done it all, from competing and commentating to entertaining and streaming.

Ludwig didn’t stop to watch the whole segment however, as he had some strong opinions of his own that he wanted to share about the vape industry.

“Hey, let me cut the sh*t,” he began “Guys, don’t vape. I don’t know if you do vape.” The streamer went on to explain his past work in the vape industry, saying “I used to sell vapes actually. And some of the vapes I sold, actually looked like iPod nanos from 2008, it was extremely predatory and insane. And that’s the industry I worked in.”

He slammed the industry by revealing that “it’s all unregulated, no one knows what the f**k they’re doing, everyone just tries to copy JUUL and get as many people addicted to nicotine as possible.”

Ludwig finished his passionate message by saying “that’s it, that’s it. No alternative, no plans for anything. It’s all insane, don’t vape.”

It’s clear that having worked in the vape industry, the streamer has seen the darker side of that world, and he certainly seems to be passionate about the cause, imploring his viewers to avoid vaping and potential subsequent addictions.

Ludwig has over one million followers on Twitch, and has been surging in popularity over the past year thanks to some brilliant clips from his streams that have went viral.

Tana Mongeau accidentally makes diss track about her go viral

Published: 11/Dec/2020 15:31

by Georgina Smith
Tana Mongeau sits facing the camera in a storytime video
YouTube: Tana Mongeau

Social media star Tana Mongeau unintentionally caused a diss track about her to go viral after she referred to it in a ‘storytime’ video, with eagle-eyed fans figuring  out that her ex-boyfriend is American rapper Mod Sun.

Tana Mongeau started making YouTube videos back in 2015 as a teenager, and gained popularity fast thanks to her wild and hilarious ‘storytime’ vlogs that saw her recount the most bizarre stories from her life.

The YouTuber has since gone on to secure a subscriber base of over 5.4 million, and has starred in her own reality TV show, made music videos, and became an influencer in her own right.

Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul kiss
Tana Mongeau, Instagram
YouTubers Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul tied the knot in summer 2019 – but it turns out that their marriage was merely a stunt, as confirmed by Paul in a 2020 interview with ET.

However, no matter how much new content she’s doing, one thing that her audience will always come back to see is her storytimes. Now, though, with her life out there in the public eye, and her acquaintances consisting of some rather famous people, it’s not hard for her audience to figure out exactly what the truth is.

On December 8, Tana posted a video to her YouTube channel entitled “I caught my best friend hooking up with my man.” In the video, she describes how her ex-boyfriend wrote a scathing song about her, and how she even accidentally showed up at the launch party for the song.

While she tried to keep it vague by using codenames, people managed to pick up some heavy hints from Tana’s description of the brutal lyrics. “Up until this point I have been fine with the music that has been made about me… Most of the people that have made music about me, it’s been a chill experience.”

“I’ve never had someone make such a hateful record about me,” she said. “And this whole song is just about how I deserve the worst, for like being the worst. And how I’m not over my ex.”

Topic starts at 6:33

Her fans pretty quickly caught on to some of the hints in Tana’s description, and after a bit of digging they found that the song was ‘Karma’ by American rapper Mod Sun, and began to post about it on social media.

The comment section of the song has now been flooded with comments from people mentioning Tana, and the video has secured over 800,000 views.

People definitely seem to be happy to see Tana’s storytime content back on her channel, but the fallout from this 30 minute video may be enough to fuel a whole new storytime in its entirety.