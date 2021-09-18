Twitch streamer loses it as lag ruins Old School RuneScape tournament

Old School RuneScape streamer ‘Odablock’ couldn’t quite believe it as server lag interrupted his game during the popular Deadman Reborn PVP tournament.

Experiencing server lag, or any technical issues for that matter, mid-game is never easy to deal with, as it might possibly be the most frustrating problem to encounter.

While it’s frustrating to experience in just casual gaming, it can be even worse when competing professionally, which is exactly what happened to popular Old School RuneScape streamer Odablock.

With a $32,000 prize pool and in-game perks on the line, the streamer made his way through the event before everything came to a halt because of the interruption.

All stakes were high for on September 17, as after three weeks of prepping for the grueling tournament, he made it all the way to the cash finals, where he was so close to being crowned the Deadman: Reborn winner. Unfortunately, things didn’t quite go the streamer’s way, as server lag began interrupting the game, resulting in a loss for Odablock as his attack wouldn’t register.

With a generous $20,000 first-place prize on the line, he understandably lost his cool when rewatching his final moments in the tournament to see what happened, and the reaction was priceless. “Look they know it’s lagging, ‘when it registers’, what the f**k look how laggy it is, the hit didn’t even spawn,” he yelled. “I can’t do this today, I can’t do this today bro. I spent too long, I spent three weeks waiting for this.

“I did 14-hours, 16-hours every single day, I skipped the gym for this sh*t, I lost 10lbs for this sh*t, dammit. Fix your game, you f**king dog sh*t company.”

Odablock was understandably provoked by the server lag, which lead to his demise in-game, causing him to lose out on $20,000. According to OSRS developers Jagex, the server lag was a result of a DDoS attack.

Playing all day, every day for three weeks is of course not simple, and it’s certainly not healthy, but to lose to an issue that’s out of your control will sting even harder.