What does the PewDiePie shower meme mean? - Dexerto

Fans of Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg have been roasting the Swedish YouTuber over a bathroom mishap story he told in 2017. Here is everything you need to know about the 31-year-old’s infamous shower meme.

PewDiePie fans have been teasing the YouTuber throughout 2021 with shower memes. If you are confused about what the jokes are about fear not, we have you covered.

The inside joke among his followers stems from a story the content creator told in 2017 where he detailed an incident where he couldn’t control his upset stomach.

PewDiePie shower meme origins

With over 110 million subscribers, it’s hard to imagine that PewDiePie was once a relatively unknown YouTuber a decade ago. In 2017, the entertainer opened up about his Swedish roots before he was a famous creator. In a one-hour interview with his friend, Kjellberg revealed an embarrassing story when he was a teenager partying by a harbor.

According to Pewds, he got deadly sick after his cousin had laced his food with laxatives during the party. “I had eaten something weird that night. I felt it a few hours later [after eating] at the party. And I’m like I need to s**t right now, or else I’m going to s**t myself in front of everybody. So I ran. It was that state of emergency!” he said.

Unfortunately, when he reached the public bathrooms at the harbor, there was a huge line of people out the door. “So I told them, “Guys, this is an emergency I need to go!” … But no one would listen to me. So I ran in [to the restroom] anyways and I found a toilet. But it was a shower. So I took a s**t in the shower.”

(Topic starts at 14:21)

PewDiePie shower meme explained

Although the story has been public since 2017, PewDiePie fans have dug up the incident to make memes about in 2021. Usually, the joke centers around viewers teasing the YouTuber as the “man that s**ts in showers” or poking fun of him for not knowing how to use a shower properly.

From May to June 2021, fans have been increasingly creating these jokes on content creator’s wildly popular r/Pewdiepiesubmissions subreddit forum. Kjellberg has even made numerous videos reacting to fans’ jokes about the stomach mishap from his youth.

During his June 7 upload, he jokingly exclaimed, “NO! I will not be known as shower s**t guy! That ain’t me! I’m the guy that looks at memes,” before breaking into laughter. “Just learn from my mistakes. If you have a funny story you think is funny, never share it.”

Of course, it should be pointed out that all of this is in good fun. PewDiePie doesn’t appear to really mind that fans are bringing up the embarrassing story to create memes.

If nothing else, the incident is a relatable story. While not all of us had to go in a shower, we’ve all had that mortifying story about having to go to the bathroom at the worst time possible.