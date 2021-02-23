Twitch streamer Indiefoxx banned for third time in a month - Dexerto

Twitch streamer Indiefoxx has been banned from Twitch for the third time in the space of 30 days, following previous bans for inappropriate content and attire.

It’s not yet clear what the latest ban, executed on February 23, was caused by. The streamer was first banned on January 28, following a jacuzzi stream.

Fellow streamer Jakenbake had highlighted that Indiefoxx’s swimsuit was see-through, and she later joked that he was partly to blame for the suspension.

But, after returning to the platform, Indiefoxx was struck with another ban on February 1 – less than 24 hours after her previous ban had been lifted.

Indiefoxx banned again

The second ban was believed to be because she had streamed herself wearing lingerie and writing viewers’ names on herself.

And, it hasn’t taken long for yet another suspension to be meted out. On February 23, after the streamer had gone live with a “music stream,” her channel was once again taken down.

The previous two bans lasted only three days each. However, repeat violations of Twitch’s community guidelines will often lead to longer suspensions.

Twitch states “We keep a record of past violations, and multiple suspensions over time can lead to an indefinite suspension.”

If not indefinite, bans typically last from between 24 hours and 30 days, the latter usually for more serious infractions.

Even if the cause of the ban this time wasn’t severe, the fact that it is her third suspension in such a short space of time could spell disaster for Indiefoxx’s channel.

At the time of her ban, Indiefoxx had over 320,000 followers on the platform. Her last stream before this latest ban averaged around 4,500 concurrent viewers.

Indiefoxx is yet to respond publicly to the ban. Twitch does not comment on community guidelines strikes to respect the privacy of users. We will update this article when we know more about this latest suspension.