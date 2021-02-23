 Twitch streamer Indiefoxx banned for third time in a month - Dexerto
Twitch streamer Indiefoxx banned for third time in a month

Published: 23/Feb/2021 13:18

by Calum Patterson
Indiefoxx on Twitch
Twitter: indiefoxxlive

Twitch streamer Indiefoxx has been banned from Twitch for the third time in the space of 30 days, following previous bans for inappropriate content and attire.

It’s not yet clear what the latest ban, executed on February 23, was caused by. The streamer was first banned on January 28, following a jacuzzi stream.

Fellow streamer Jakenbake had highlighted that Indiefoxx’s swimsuit was see-through, and she later joked that he was partly to blame for the suspension.

But, after returning to the platform, Indiefoxx was struck with another ban on February 1 – less than 24 hours after her previous ban had been lifted.

Streamer Indiefoxx banned for writing names on her body
Twitch/Indiefoxx
Indiefoxx was banned for a second time after this stream.

Indiefoxx banned again

The second ban was believed to be because she had streamed herself wearing lingerie and writing viewers’ names on herself.

And, it hasn’t taken long for yet another suspension to be meted out. On February 23, after the streamer had gone live with a “music stream,” her channel was once again taken down.

The previous two bans lasted only three days each. However, repeat violations of Twitch’s community guidelines will often lead to longer suspensions.

Twitch states “We keep a record of past violations, and multiple suspensions over time can lead to an indefinite suspension.”

If not indefinite, bans typically last from between 24 hours and 30 days, the latter usually for more serious infractions.

Even if the cause of the ban this time wasn’t severe, the fact that it is her third suspension in such a short space of time could spell disaster for Indiefoxx’s channel.

At the time of her ban, Indiefoxx had over 320,000 followers on the platform. Her last stream before this latest ban averaged around 4,500 concurrent viewers.

Indiefoxx is yet to respond publicly to the ban. Twitch does not comment on community guidelines strikes to respect the privacy of users. We will update this article when we know more about this latest suspension.

Joe Rogan reveals one change he wants on Spotify to be more like YouTube

Published: 23/Feb/2021 13:23

by Connor Bennett
YouTube/JoeRogan

Joe Rogan revealed that he’s been fighting to try and get a comments section on Spotify as he tries to bring over some of the key features he had on YouTube after revealing that changes are coming to his new platform. 

The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast has been on the air since 2009, with well over 1600 episodes in the bank.

Though it’s been going for over the decade, the podcast has seen unrivaled success in recent years, thanks to interesting moments going viral on YouTube and social media.

Now the podcast has moved over to Spotify, with Rogan benefiting in a huge way, but he still yearns for some of the things that made having a podcast on YouTube so great. And that includes the always controversial comments section. 

Joe Rogan Elon Musk Join
The Joe Rogan Experience
Rogan’s switch to Spotify has brought complaints from fans who miss how things used to be.

In the past, the UFC commentator has used the comments section on his show, but Spotify doesn’t have that, so the feedback isn’t as instant. So, he’s hoping for change, telling comedian Tim Dillion that he wants a few tweaks. 

“The other thing about podcasts, and this is a thing I’ve been talking to Spotify about, as much as people hate the YouTube comment section, I think it’s important,” he said on episode 1610, after comparing podcasts to radio shows. 

“It’s one of the reasons I still have clips on YouTube, it was one of the things I wanted period – you have to have clips, we have to have clips up.” Rogan noted that changes are coming, but comments are important. “You’ve got to have comments because it gives people a sense that they can talk about it.”

Timestamp of 76:30

 

As Rogan has noted before, on episode 1607, the viral clips help draw attention to a podcast – just like how Elon Musk smoking a joint on their first podcast together spread across the internet like wildfire and became an instant meme. 

He’s gotten a video component to his podcast on Spotify, even though fans have called for changes, so it remains to be seen if he’ll get his wish when it comes to implementing a comments section.