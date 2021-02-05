Logo
Entertainment

Twitch streamer gets roasted by Family Feud contestant and it’s brutal

Published: 5/Feb/2021 12:03

by Georgina Smith
Twitch streamer Northernlion plays Family Feud
Twitch: Northernlion / Ubisoft Entertainment

Share

Twitch

Twitch streamer Northernlion was left almost speechless after he got roasted by his opponent in an online game of Family Feud, with them taking advantage of the question to make a “bald” joke.

Playing games online with other real people instead of AIs is always going to come with its totally unexpected moments, but playing with others online whilst streaming to an audience of thousands is even more impossible to predict.

While for some games, the scope of your interaction with others can be fairly wide and varied – but in a game, as structured as Family Feud, it wouldn’t seem as though there’s quite as much opportunity to roast other players.

Two players playing the Family Feud game
Twitch: Northernlion / Ubisoft Entertainment
The game follows the same structure as the TV show it is inspired by.

However, this was proven wrong in Northernlion’s Twitch stream when he was playing a game of Family Feud with a single other online opponent named AnnaBanana.

It seems Northernlion had just dipped back into the game after a while of not having played it because he, “forgot about that fact that it’s kind of not that great,” so he likely had low expectations for the game ahead.

In a double points round the pair were asked to “name a reason no one would want to be around you first thing in the morning.”

While AnnaBanana managed to buzz in first, Northernlion instantly starting listing off the most obvious answers to the question. “Bad breath, grumpy, don’t talk to me until I’ve had my coffee.”

As the clock ticked down, his opponent finally revealed her totally unexpected answer: “bald.” As he read the answer, he couldn’t help but smile, saying “you… son of a bitch.” He definitely took it in good humor though, laughing once he’d realized her insult.

Unsurprisingly, the answer wasn’t up on the board, but AnnaBanana definitely took the hit just so she could throw in the insult to keep the game interesting.

As his own response to the same question, Northernlion got his own back by writing, “bad at family feud,” which is about as shady as the game will allow.

AnnaBanana’s roast was unexpected but hilarious for this streamer’s viewers, who kept referencing the “bald” joke in the chat throughout the rest of the game, with the highlight going viral in the aftermath as well.

Entertainment

Twitch streamer Nico opens up on “scary” stalker experience

Published: 5/Feb/2021 6:01

by Andrew Amos
Instagram: nicotwitchh / Twitch / Unsplash: Philipp Lansing

Share

Twitch streamer Nico is the latest female broadcaster to open up on a “scary” stalker experience while on the platform. She asked her followers to not “fall in love with streamers” after one community member wrote an intimate 246-page blog about her.

Nico, who has nearly 80,000 followers on the platform, is a variety streamer who played everything from Apex Legends to Animal Crossing. She has a close-knit community, averaging hundreds of viewers every stream.

However, one of her viewers stepped across the line, leading to a “scary” experience.

This viewer, who Nico said “has always been kind in chat, showed up when they could, and always seemed like a chill dude,” maintained a blog romanticizing the streamer in a “deeply delusional” way.

“I am informed that there is a blog about me that’s been going on for about 5 years of him being ‘deeply delusional’ about me,” she said in a Twitlonger.

Nico shared details about the blog ⁠— without linking it ⁠— claiming that she “couldn’t even stomach” the intimate posts.

They varied from the viewer being overly attached to Nico’s comments on streams, to getting angry at her “for not having the same interests and hobbies as he does.” Some of the posts left the streamer feeling “physically ill.”

“This person watched many of my streams and took anything I said in any general context and made it about him. ‘Connecting dots’ in ways where if I wore a shirt that he had general interest in, he thought I wore it for him,” she said.

“One post he states that he tells one of his friends that it’s official between the two of us and that it feels ‘surreal’ and that it’s all in his mind. This one was the f**king scariest for me.”

“He talks about calling me his girlfriend. There are posts stating that I am his girlfriend, that he wants to know what it’s like to call me his girlfriend, how to ask a Twitch streamer out, and even has a post where he says he has a dream about someone putting a ring on him, and that it was [me].”

Nico on Twitch streaming Animal Crossing
Twitch: Nico
Nico was made aware of the harassment earlier in February.

The streamer barely interacted with the viewer privately, sending two messages across 2020 about a raid, as well as a “happy holiday response.”

“He goes on about how our communication methods don’t match. Let’s be honest…of course they don’t. Because there are no reasons that they need to. I’m not dating you. At all. You are a community member. How do I owe you that much conversation outside stream?”

The streamer heeded a warning to viewers to not “fall in love with streamers,” and that streamers need to protect themselves from this kind of harassment. “I don’t think I am overreacting. This is not my fault.”

Nico has received an outpouring of support from fans and fellow streamers, some who have experienced the same harassment.

“I appreciate all of the responses and my heart is so heavy for everyone who responded with similar situations,” she said in a follow-up tweet.