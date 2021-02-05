Logo
Entertainment

Twitch streamer close to tears as “life changing” summit1g shoutout smashes sub goal

Published: 5/Feb/2021 10:50

by David Purcell
summit1g and twitch streamer
DiamondJamz / Summit1g

Share

Summit1g

Twitch streamer DiamondJamz goes live regularly on the platform and gone through many of the struggles smaller gamers to by not being able to establish a following, but that all changed after a big shoutout from Jaryd ‘summit1g’ Lazar. 

Summit is known for being quite the variety streamer himself, playing smaller games you might not expect somebody with nearly six million followers to try out, and starting his own trends.

Something else he does, quite regularly as well, is back smaller streamers trying to make their first big break in the industry. It can be tough, as DiamondJamz knows all too well.

After over five years of streaming on Twitch with hardly any subscribers, it was a massive shock on February 4 when the leader of the 1G Squad gave him a shoutout on Twitter.

Summit1g looking at camera
Summit1g, Twitch
Summit has a huge following on Twitch and social media platforms.

Summit1g shoutout makes Twitch streamer’s day

Explaining it was going to be a short while before he was going live himself, summit dropped a very valuable endorsement on his timeline, suggesting people should give Jamz a try.

He tweeted: “I’m gonna a sleep for another hour or so. Chill and watch this guy til then,” linking his Twitch stream directly.

A flood of positive messages proceeded the post, with fans saying: “You made this guys day. Good guy summit,” and “You did an amazing thing sumsum.”

If you wanted to see the effect it had, all you had to do is jump into DiamondJamz’s stream.

As a number of new people subscribed to his channel, he started to break down in front of his new viewers while playing Call of Duty’s new Zombies map, Firebase Z.

“I really appreciate it guys, like seriously. I just cannot believe this is happening, seriously. Summit, bro, I’m making you a mod in my stream homie, thank you so much dude.

“I promise you I won’t take this for granted and this is literally life changing for me bro, like I’ve been streaming on Twitch for almost six years and waiting for my big break to happen. I have a seven year old son bro that I’ve been trying to grind so hard to build a future for him bro, and you just really helped show me not to give up.”

After the huge turnaround for his channel following a nod from summit, DiamondJamz has racked up over 12,000 followers and smashing his sub goals in the process.

Maybe, just maybe, he’ll continue to grow and actually maintain an audience. That would be a perfect end to this story.

Entertainment

Twitch streamer Nico opens up on “scary” stalker experience

Published: 5/Feb/2021 6:01

by Andrew Amos
Instagram: nicotwitchh / Twitch / Unsplash: Philipp Lansing

Share

Twitch streamer Nico is the latest female broadcaster to open up on a “scary” stalker experience while on the platform. She asked her followers to not “fall in love with streamers” after one community member wrote an intimate 246-page blog about her.

Nico, who has nearly 80,000 followers on the platform, is a variety streamer who played everything from Apex Legends to Animal Crossing. She has a close-knit community, averaging hundreds of viewers every stream.

However, one of her viewers stepped across the line, leading to a “scary” experience.

This viewer, who Nico said “has always been kind in chat, showed up when they could, and always seemed like a chill dude,” maintained a blog romanticizing the streamer in a “deeply delusional” way.

“I am informed that there is a blog about me that’s been going on for about 5 years of him being ‘deeply delusional’ about me,” she said in a Twitlonger.

Nico shared details about the blog ⁠— without linking it ⁠— claiming that she “couldn’t even stomach” the intimate posts.

They varied from the viewer being overly attached to Nico’s comments on streams, to getting angry at her “for not having the same interests and hobbies as he does.” Some of the posts left the streamer feeling “physically ill.”

“This person watched many of my streams and took anything I said in any general context and made it about him. ‘Connecting dots’ in ways where if I wore a shirt that he had general interest in, he thought I wore it for him,” she said.

“One post he states that he tells one of his friends that it’s official between the two of us and that it feels ‘surreal’ and that it’s all in his mind. This one was the f**king scariest for me.”

“He talks about calling me his girlfriend. There are posts stating that I am his girlfriend, that he wants to know what it’s like to call me his girlfriend, how to ask a Twitch streamer out, and even has a post where he says he has a dream about someone putting a ring on him, and that it was [me].”

Nico on Twitch streaming Animal Crossing
Twitch: Nico
Nico was made aware of the harassment earlier in February.

The streamer barely interacted with the viewer privately, sending two messages across 2020 about a raid, as well as a “happy holiday response.”

“He goes on about how our communication methods don’t match. Let’s be honest…of course they don’t. Because there are no reasons that they need to. I’m not dating you. At all. You are a community member. How do I owe you that much conversation outside stream?”

The streamer heeded a warning to viewers to not “fall in love with streamers,” and that streamers need to protect themselves from this kind of harassment. “I don’t think I am overreacting. This is not my fault.”

Nico has received an outpouring of support from fans and fellow streamers, some who have experienced the same harassment.

“I appreciate all of the responses and my heart is so heavy for everyone who responded with similar situations,” she said in a follow-up tweet.