Twitch streamer floods gym with water after ice bath goes wrong

Twitch streamer and personal trainer ‘AlecAfterHours’ accidentally ended up flooding his gym with water after his ice bath took a turn for the worse.

Twitch’s ‘Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches’ category was first created by the site in Summer 2021 — and since then, it’s been one of the platform’s most popular categories to date.

However, it’s not always full of streamers showing off their tans, as some had initially feared; instead, it’s had quite a few unexpected entries that caught viewers’ eyes, including the time a stream of rescued sea otters became one of the category’s most popular broadcasts.

Now, another entry in the Pools and Hot Tubs world is going viral after a personal trainer’s ice bath went awry.

Twitch's Hot Tubs category has had some interesting additions over the years.

Twitch streamer accidentally floods gym with water when ice bath goes awry

Twitch streamer and personal trainer AlecAfterHours was taking an ice bath in his gym, using Twitch’s ‘Pools, Hot Tubs and Beaches’ category when he noticed that the small pool he’d used was a bit unstable.

Ice baths are often used by athletes to aid in recovery from tough workouts and ease aching muscles, as well as to purportedly improve circulation.

According to the broadcaster, he’d put “plaster” beneath the inflatable pool he was using for his ice bath — but he’d gotten it wet and worried that this would upend his pool as a result. (When plaster comes into contact with water, it can soften and become loose.)

“If this [pool] falls in my gym, I am so f*cked,” Alec said.

Well, sure enough, that’s what ended up happening; directly after Alec made that statement, the pool fell over sideways, dumping water all over the floor of the streamer’s gym.

Viewers could see the water spread throughout the gym in real time as Alec stood there, slack jawed at what had just happened. “I need help,” he asked his chat. “What do I do? I don’t have any towels! I have, like, two!”

The rest of the stream consisted of Alec mopping up all the spilled water. Now that’s an unconventional workout!

This is just the latest viral moment to take place during a Hot Tub stream on Twitch after one clever broadcaster discovered a way to ‘bait’ her viewers for a pool stream by never actually appearing on camera.