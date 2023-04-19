Twitch streamer faceplants and breaks her teeth live on Kick pool stream

Twitch streamer MadiHunni bit off more than she could chew after she took a hard fall during a Kick pool stream.

Kick has emerged as a big competitor to Twitch in recent weeks, thanks to its generous revenue split with streamers to put them ahead of rival services.

Despite its sub-splits, Kick content isn’t normally all that different from what viewers get on Twitch, especially with the site finally cracking down on sexual acts.

Speaking of cracking, that’s exactly what happened to streamer MadiHunni’s teeth during a pool stream on Ac7ionman’s channel.

Streamer busts teeth after falling hard in pool stream

During the broadcast, an excited Madi was hurrying over to the other side of the pool after turning up her music, but ended up tripping on the way.

Right away, the streamer began to feel around in her mouth to check for damage, while others asked if she was okay.

“Can someone drop some subs for my busted a** tooth?” she asked chat as she headed back towards the camera to show off her mouth.

Brutally, you can see how one of her two front teeth got absolutely obliterated after the fall, but luckily she remained in good spirits.

“I’m fine, but holy sh*t,” she said as she continued to compare her two teeth after the devastating fall.

A clip of the incident soon spread to Reddit and Twitter, where Madi revealed that she “broke her front tooth” all because she wanted to entertain viewers.

“Trying to entertain stream because Aaron was tired and frustrated. I just wanted to have fun,” she said. “I’ve got 2 busted teeth and a bloody knee but I’m fine thankfully.”

The streamer went on to add that while she will need to pay for new teeth, her permanent retainer saved a majority of it.

Hopefully, it won’t be long for Madi to get her teeth repaired, but this was certainly a scary incident that could have ended a lot worse.