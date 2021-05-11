Twitch streamer banned for a week for looking at a BTTV emote - Dexerto

A streamer has hit out at Twitch for banning him for a week after he looked at an emote on the front page of BetterTTV.

BetterTTV, sometimes referred to as BTTV, is a browser extension that enhances the Twitch experience by providing an assortment of new emotes and features.

Some of the most famous Twitch lingo, such as MonkaS, KEKW and Pepega are all BTTV emotes and have become staples of Twitch chat culture.

However, not all of these emotes are necessarily approved by Twitch itself. On May 11, Twitch streamer alternateAU was banned for 7 days, for “looking at this emote which was on the front page of BTTV.”

So I have been banned for 7 days for looking at this emote which was on the front page of BTTV yet borderline softcore porn is allowed in the Just Chatting section? double standards from Twitch? See you homies in a week <3 pic.twitter.com/6Qgrl3wMG7 — alternateAU (@alternate_AU) May 11, 2021

The emote in question was said to be “sexually explicit” by the Amazon-owned platform.

“So I have been banned for 7 days for looking at this emote which was on the front page of BTTV yet [hot tub streams are] allowed in the Just Chatting section?” he rhetorically asked. “Double standards from Twitch? See you homies in a week.”

He went on to add in a reply that this was the first time in three years he had been banned, so to receive a seven day suspension with such a clean record was “pretty wild.”

I’ve streamed for 3 years, clean record no bans so pretty wild to get 7 days. Going to be chilling in discord for the week, watching movies, join if you want to hang:https://t.co/OAwCLVX8YC — alternateAU (@alternate_AU) May 11, 2021

The content of the emote undoubtedly violates Twitch’s community guidelines, but AlternateAU and his followers criticized Twitch over perceived double standards.

“Twitch is an actual joke at this point, hate to bring up hot tub meta but literally this gets banned and that’s fine, double standards all the way,” one response said.

With how @Twitch have been acting this past year, I'm not even surprised. I'm willing to assume they're going for the full "Women Empowerment" route but have no idea how to run it properly without thinking of the consequences it brings to other female streamers. — AS43 (@AS43twt) May 11, 2021

“I’m willing to assume they’re going for the full ‘Women Empowerment’ route but have no idea how to run it properly without thinking of the consequences it brings to other female streamers,” another responded.

With this ban, it’s probably a good idea for other streamers to beware of certain BTTV content in the future at the risk of potentially getting banned themselves.

Dexerto has reached out to BTTV for comment.