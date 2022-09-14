Twitch streamer AriaSaki forced to kiss a viewer for channel points reward and instantly regrets it

A Twitch streamer who forgot to remove “kiss a viewer” as a channel points reward was left with a bad taste in her mouth.

On Twitch, streamers have the ability to add rewards that viewers can redeem through channel points.

These can include things such as being able to use subscriber emotes and highlight a message, but some take things to the extreme. For instance, Overwatch streamer Dafran had to take a bath in a tub filled with freezing cold ice.

During a recent September broadcast, a viewer was watching Immortals content creator ‘AriaSaki’ and redeemed a channel point reward that she had no idea existed.

Streamer regrets having to kiss a viewer for channel points

In the middle of the stream, a viewer redeemed a kiss from AriaSaki, catching her completely off guard.

“You redeemed a kiss through the camera?!” she gasped in confusion. “I had a reward like that? Bruh.”

Being a woman of her word, Aria agreed to the kiss but reiterated that she didn’t even remember adding it. In any case, she leaned in, puckered her lips, and…ended up making a mess.

“Oh my God, I spilled my water,” the wet streamer panicked. “Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God!”

Luckily, no damage was done to her setup, but Aria made sure to let the viewer know that they better be happy with the kiss.

“I need to take off that reward. That was weird. That was strange. I didn’t even know that was a thing!” she exclaimed.

This incident is a good reminder that If you’re a streamer on Twitch, you might want to make sure you don’t have any awkward channel point rewards sitting around because you never know when someone might cash in.

This is hardly the first time channel points have come back to bite a streamer. Earlier this year, a small streamer’s cheap channel points rewards backfired after a raid by MoistCr1TiKal resulted in viewers spamming sound clips.