Twitch rival Kick announces landmark partnership with Alfa Romeo F1 team

Kick.com, a budding streaming rival to Twitch, has announced a landmark partnership with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team ahead of the 2023 season.

Alfa Romeo’s F1 team is joining forces with burgeoning streaming site, Kick, one that will push the streaming platform in front of the racing enthusiast audience in big ways throughout the upcoming season.

Kick.com started operations at the tail end of 2022, with ex-Twitch star Tyler “Trainwreck” Niknam transitioning to the site in light of recent policy changes blocking gambling streams on the Amazon-backed platform. Ever since, in large part thanks to Train’s promotion, the streaming site has been growing slowly but surely.

With backing from investment parties, including those at online gambling company Stake.com, Kick has enticed a handful of personalities to jump across and bring their audiences with them.

In its most recent move, the platform outlined a new Creator Program incentive to ensure all streamers, no matter the size of their audience, receive payment for the hours they spend live. Train helped spearhead this movement as he works towards “financial security for all streamers.”

On top of that, Kick also advertises a 95-5 subscriber revenue split that would give a creator a much larger share of subscriber revenue in comparison to Twitch’s 50-50 and YouTube’s 70-30.

Alfa Romeo says the new partnership will include prominent branding of Kick.com on the team’s C43 vehicle in selected races. The streaming website will also host exclusive behind-the-scenes content and potential streams with the drivers in which viewers will be able to interact with their favorite personalities.