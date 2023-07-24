Kick replaces Stake on Alfa Romeo F1 car with subtle Twitch swipe

Kick’s logos will be returning to the Alfa Romeo cars for Formula 1’s Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, though this time around, they’ll also be flaunting their 95/5 sub split.

Over the last few months, Kick has positioned itself as a legitimate alternative for streamers who want to move away from Twitch. They’ve already signed a few big names, including xQc, BruceWillDoit, and Adin Ross – even though xQc splits his time between the two.

Article continues after ad

The Stake-backed platform has also made waves in the real world too, not just on the internet, as it’s become one of the partners of the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 team.

Stake is the typical sponsor for the team and has its logo displayed all over the car. Though, that changed in Australia – albeit temporarily – when Kick took its place. Now, the streaming platform is back on the car.

Kick replaces Stake on Alfa Romeo F1 cars for Belgian GP

That’s right, as the F1 world shifts attention to the Belgian Grand Prix at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit, Kick will once again be on the side of the Alfa Romeo cars.

Article continues after ad

However, this time, things will be a little different. Instead of just having the Kick logo on there, there is also a reference to 95-5 – which is the revenue split for streamers and has been a big selling point of the platform compared to Twitch. That didn’t go unnoticed either.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“They actually put the 95-5 revenue split on the car, that’s actually jokes!” said one eagle-eyed fan. “Twitch would never,” said another. “Green looks so much better than Purple would,” added another.

Article continues after ad

Just like with the switch in Australia, this isn’t a permanent rebrand and has been done because of Belgian laws around gambling, so they can’t use Stake as they normally would.

Other cars have to change up their sponsors as well – even those that are regulated casinos and such.

Though, it remains pretty cool for the streaming world to see and it’s unlikely to be the last time we see the Kick logo on the car this season.