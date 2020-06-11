Twitch outlines new plans to address DMCA controversy on platform

Twitch streamers have been hit with mass DMCA strikes in the last week, with many popular content creators close to having their channels taken down. The platform is now responding though, putting a plan in place to help content creators while protecting the rights of record labels.

Starting on June 7, content creators on Twitch were struck with takedown notices through the Digital Millenium Copyright Act (DMCA) on a scale like no other. Record labels and artists starting issuing warnings to streamers for using their music without the correct permissions.

As the platform was grasping the issue, Twitch took their time coming forward with a statement. Back on June 7, Twitch said they “adhere to the DMCA,” but sympathized with content creators and said they were “working on solutions.”

This is the first time we have received mass DMCA claims against clips. We understand this has been stressful for affected creators and are working on solutions, including examining how we can give you more control over your clips. — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) June 8, 2020

They then backed up their June 7 statement with a new stance on June 10, as they look to not only please content creators on the platform, but the record labels filing DMCA takedowns.

Twitch will be looking to expand the use of their music tracking software to delete any clips that may contain copyrighted music without penalizing streamers. In the future though, content creators will face penalties for using copyrighted audio.

The streaming platform is also developing a mass-delete function for clips. However, they’ve said that such a function is “a few weeks” away, and asked content creators in the meantime to disable the creation of new clips manually.

We value the work of songwriters, musicians, and other creative artists. As a company committed to supporting creators, we respect, and ask our users to respect, the intellectual property of those who make music and those who own or control music rights. — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) June 11, 2020

They also clarified the rights of record labels, and ultimately, that the platform must abide by the DMCA.

“While deleting or disabling clips can help, if you don’t have the right to music you are at risk of a takedown request from rights holders. It is entirely within the rights holder’s discretion if and when to issue takedown notifications,” the platform said.

“We value the work of songwriters, musicians, and other creative artists. As a company committed to supporting creators, we respect, and ask our users to respect, the intellectual property of those who make music and those who own or control music rights.”

Some content creators like Trainwrecks have reached out to artists directly to ask for music rights. However, under the DMCA, this may not protect streamers, as ultimately the artist might not hold the rights to their songs.

We will keep you updated as more information arises.