Hasan calls out "insane" fans accusing him of secretly dating Pokimane

Twitch star Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker has called out “insane” members of his fanbase, exposing messages from an overenthusiastic viewer who accused him of hiding a purported relationship with fellow streamer ‘Pokimane.’

Pokimane is one of Twitch’s top broadcasters, best known for her humorous interactions with fans and hilarious commentary — but some members of the site’s community believe she’s in a covert relationship with Hasan in spite of her clearly single status.

These rumors date back for years, with both entertainers having addressed the topic in past streams; but it doesn’t look like their explanations are enough for a few curious viewers.

Hasan brought up the subject once again during a June 8 broadcast, noting that he’d received a disturbing direct message from a fan who claimed that he was keeping his alleged relationship with Pokimane a secret from the community.

“Lol, you and Poki just got back at the same time,” Hasan read aloud. “9 PM last night. Lol you should just make it less obvious that you met up.”

The streamer held up his phone to show off the message for good measure, lest anyone not believe him, clarifying that he’d been isolating outside of attending protests.

“I took a screenshot of this, ‘cause I was like, ‘What the f**k is this bro?’” he said of the message, incredulous. “Are you insane? The only other person I’ve seen outside of these f**king protests have been Will and my brother. These guys are insane, dude. What the f**k are they doing?”

“If they’re doing this to me, okay, someone who Imane has appeared on the stream of, like, f**king a year ago, what the f**k are they doing to her, or all of the other friends she lives with and s**t?” he continued. “These people are nuts, dude.”

Pokimane even expressed her feelings on the topic a year beforehand, claiming that she’d “tried to separate [herself] from people once all that started happening,” calling the situation “gross.”

Needless to say, it’s never a good idea to pry into public figures’ private lives, no matter how famous they are — especially in such an invasive way.