Twitch star Ibai invited to Lionel Messi’s PSG reveal for special stream

One of the biggest stars on Twitch, Ibai, will be live and in-person for PSG’s official reveal of Lionel Messi, and will host a special stream for the occasion.

Messi has officially made his switch from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain. From rags to riches to even more riches, the Blaugrana lifer officially signed with his new club after Barca confirmed they weren’t going to re-sign one of the greatest players to ever lace them up.

After clearing physicals and inking the two-year contract worth about $41 million USD per season, PSG and fans worldwide are anxiously awaiting Messi’s grand reveal.

Ibai, one of Twitch’s biggest creators worldwide, seems to have gotten himself an invitation for the special event and is going to be streaming there when it happens.

Who is Ibai?

A former League of Legends caster, Ibai has been one of the biggest streamers on Twitch for years and a huge Spanish personality that’s been breaking records on the platform.

He’s catapulted his audience growth and has started rubbing shoulders with high-profile celebs lately. He’s been seen with Barca striker Sergio Aguero, who’s also an occasional Twitch streamer, pulling up to Lionel Messi’s farewell party.

Twitch streamer @IbaiLlanos spotted going Lionel Messi’s house tonight alongside Aguero and Pique 🤯 pic.twitter.com/nvWYm9ZRdJ — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 7, 2021

Ibai’s built an audience of 7 million strong on Twitch and about 6.4 million subs on YouTube. Now he’s stepping into bigger spotlights with the likes of football’s finest.

Ibai at Messi PSG reveal stream

While the main star of the night will be Messi in his brand new kit, Ibai said he’ll be present at the ceremony and will even get to stream it.

“Tomorrow I will be in Paris at the official presentation of Leo Messi,” Ibai said. “I will be able to broadcast it on my Twitch channel and in the afternoon we have a big surprise for all of you.

“The truth is that I don’t even know what to say and when the invitation arrived I was freaking out but here we go.”

It’s unknown what Ibai will have planned for the stream, but it sounds like Twitch audiences will be able to get an alternate, close look at Messi as PSG’s newest star.

While Ibai can go live at any time, PSG will hold their conference on Wednesday, Aug 11 at 2 am PST / 5 am ET / 11 am CEST.