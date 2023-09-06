Twitch bans Smash pro bobby big ballz after drinking and driving on stream

Twitch has banned Super Smash Bros Melee pro ‘bobby big ballz’ after he was caught drinking wine while driving on stream.

Falco main bobby big ballz is one of the top Melee players around, frequently finishing in the top 16 in Team Liquid and Hungrybox’s Coinbox tournament series, but he may not be able to compete anymore.

On September 5, the Smash Melee star was streaming on Twitch where he drove to the store, bought some wine and proceeded to drink while he was still in the car driving. This caused an uproar in the community with many users demanding Twitch take action.

Sure enough, only a few hours later, the Amazon-owned streaming platform hit the Smash pro with a seemingly permanent ban for violating its community guidelines.

Smash pro banned for drinking and driving on stream

In the afternoon on September 5, bobby big ballz addressed the controversy, admitting that he was wrong while remaining adamant that he wasn’t drunk.

“Surely one singular sip of my 12% wine on my 3 minute drive home from 711 doesn’t classify as drunk driving,” he said. “As a streamer I’m wrong and will take responsibility for my actions. If the community wants to ban me I will humbly oblige. I am not a role model please don’t accept my internet personality as such.”

The streamer went on to say that drinking helps him “cope” with life, but added that he wasn’t trying to make excuses.

Currently, Bobby’s Twitch account says: “This channel is currently unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

Although it hasn’t been confirmed by Twitch, in the past, this message has indicated that as channel has been permanently suspended. If it is, then this could be the end of Bobby’s professional career, as tournaments would not be able to broadcast his matches without risking a ban themselves.

This is hardly the first time a streamer has been suspended for making poor decisions while driving. Earlier this year, a Polish streamer ran over a dog with her car after she was distracted by chat.