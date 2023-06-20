Twitch adds new labels for “mature content” like swearing, gambling and sexual themes

Twitch has added new labels for “mature content” like swearing, gambling, and sexual themes to help creators know when to mark their stream as mature.

For years now, Twitch has had the option to mark your channel as mature so it’s only available to users that are over the age of 18 years old.

Many have been confused about when to enable the existing feature, however, so Twitch has revealed a way to make it more specific.

Article continues after ad

Called Content Classification Labels, the new method revealed by the Amazon-owned platform gives users a more definite description with a few options to choose from.

Twitch revamps “mature content” labels

Twitch revealed the new changes to the platform’s mature content labels in a blog post on June 20, 2023. In the post, they specify that there have been no changes to their Community Guidelines.

Instead, they have revamped the existing mature content toggle with more specific labels that are to be used any time their stream includes the following:

Article continues after ad

Mature-Rated Games

Sexual Themes

Drugs, Intoxication, or Excessive Tobacco use

Violent and Graphic Depictions

Significant Profanity or Vulgarity

Gambling

Twitch’s guidelines page goes into further detail on each of these items, which includes examples of when labeling is not required.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The blog also mentions that labeling your stream is mandatory, although streamers will not receive suspensions for failing to do so. Instead, those who fail to label their stream after multiple warnings may have the proper label applied automatically without the ability to remove it.

“If a streamer fails to accurately label their content after multiple warnings the relevant labels will be applied to streamers’ channels and may be locked for a period of days or weeks, depending on the number of prior warnings,” it reads.

Article continues after ad

This is just the latest change that Twitch has introduced over the last few weeks. In early June, Twitch revealed new Branded Content Guidelines that were live for just a day before the company backtracked on them.