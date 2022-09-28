Tsukumo Sana’s Astrogirl breaks milestone as Hololive fans celebrate graduated VTuber

While she might be gone, she’s definitely “not alone”. Tsukumo Sana has broken a big milestone with her original song Astrogirl despite graduating earlier in 2022. Hololive fans and Sanallites have celebrated the occasion, looking back at the VTuber’s career.

Tsukumo Sana’s graduation in July 2022 had many Hololive fans and her devoted sanallites in tears. While she left with many great memories of her year with Council, it was still a shock to all.

However, while she might not be around anymore, the Speaker of Space is definitely not alone. In fact, even in her absence fans are still celebrating her content, finally pushing one of her biggest projects over a major milestone.

Sana’s only original song, Astrogirl, has finally broken 1 million views on YouTube following her graduation. This is coupled with 730,000 Spotify listens, with many remembering the VTuber eternally through her music.

The official Hololive English account tweeted out the achievement with a simple caption: “Sana is eternal.”

The sentiment was echoed by plenty, who commemorated the graduated star. This included Ceres Fauna, with Sana’s genmate sharing the announcement on her own Twitter.

Despite her graduation too, Sana has been slowly climbing in subscribers on YouTube too. She’s only a few thousand away from cresting 400,000, with her old streams still getting thousands of views a day.

Even though we’ll never see the Speaker of Space in the flesh again, her memory will live on as long as Hololive does ⁠— and perhaps there’ll be more milestones broken soon enough.