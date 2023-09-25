Try Guys’ Keith Habersberger and wife Becky shock fans with baby news

The Try Guys member Keith Habersberger and his wife Becky Habersberger shocked fans on social media on September 24 as they announced that they have become parents.

The Try Guys are some of YouTube’s most prominent content creators with over eight million subscribers on the platform.

The group, comprised of members Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang, is generally known for trying a variety of different things and experiences (hence the name), from period pain simulators to making pies without a recipe.

Outside the channel, fans are obsessed with founding member Keith Habersberger and his Try Wife Becky Habersberger as their relationship often is described as #goals.

On their sixth wedding anniversary on Sunday, September 24, the couple shocked fans as they posted the same photo on Instagram, revealing that they have become parents.

The photo showed the two standing together with an infant cradled in Keith’s arms. In true hard launch fashion, their captions — “Baby baby” and “Hey baby” — were clear and concise yet somehow also cryptic.

Fans were shocked when they saw the post and quickly took to the comments to express their surprise while also sending their congratulations to the new parents.

One person said: “Woah woah woah woah, did Becky and Keith Habersberger from the try guys just hard launch a BABY?????”

“Wait who’s baby is this? Did you guys Kylie Jenner us?” another user wrote on Becky’s post. “Or is this just a fun picture with someone’s baby? Lol.”

“Sir you can’t just drop this and expect me not to scream??? Is this baby yours??? Whose baby is this?? I need context you’re stressing me out,” a third user commented on Keith’s post.

The baby news came about a year after former Try Guys member Ned Fulmer was dismissed from the viral internet group after a video went viral of him cheating on his wife with one of his Try Guys employees.

