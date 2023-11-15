Travis Kelce admits to knowing Taylor Swift was changing her song lyrics

Travis Kelce admitted on his podcast that even though he knew Taylor Swift would change her “Karma” lyrics, he was still “shocked.“

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been the talk of the town since rumors about their relationship began in July when Kelce tried to hand Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it.

Though she denied him then, the two ultimately got a hold of each other and have publically been sharing support during their career games and performances.

However, most recently, it was Kelce who showed up for Swift while she was performing in Argentina. And good thing! Because Swift had a surprise for her fans, and Kelce just may have known about it.

Travis Kelce says he was “blown away” by Taylor Swift’s performances in Argentina

Taylor Swift’s latest performances took place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where her boyfriend and NFL star Travis Kelce was seen in the crowd supporting her.

Though the two have been coy about their relationship, Swift made a bold decision during her set and changed the lyrics to her song “Karma.”

Before her chorus began, Swift added, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”

As she sang the heartfelt lyrics, Swift can be heard giggling. But what about Kelce? He appeared shocked as he held his hands to his head in disbelief while watching alongside Swift’s father.

However, during a recent episode of Kelce’s podcast “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” he admitted to his listeners that although he was “shocked” Swift changed her song lyrics, he knew she would do so beforehand.

During the podcast, Kelce’s brother asked him, “How does it feel to officially be the guy on the Chiefs?”

Kelce then laughed it off, saying, “You mean ‘Karma?’”

He then admitted to knowing Swift was changing her song lyrics, saying, “Yeah, no, I had no clue — well, I might have had a little bit of a clue.”

He continued, “But definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, it still shocked me. I was like ‘Oh sh*t she really just said that.’”

Not only that, but Kelce also shared his admiration for Swift, saying that he was “blown away” by how she sold out the stadium to an “electric crowd” three nights in a row.

As for what’s next for Kelce and Swift, the two will likely continue to support each other during their games and performances, as they seem to be stronger than ever after sharing their first public kiss after a performance in Argentina just last week.