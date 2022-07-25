TommyInnit explains why YouTubers “trying to be MrBeast” is bad

Emma Hill . Last updated: Jul 25, 2022

Popular Minecraft streamer TommyInnit has shared his worries over the number of creators he claimed are trying to copy hugely successful YouTuber Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson.

MrBeast is one of YouTube’s most famous faces. With his influence continuing to grow at a rapid rate, the star is well on the way to smashing his 100 million subscriber target.

So, it’s no surprise that a plethora of content creators have looked to the 24-year-old for inspiration in the hope of striking YouTube gold.

However, according to his fellow YouTube star TommyInnit, this could spell a problem for “creativity” on the Google-owned platform.

TommyInnit worries more YouTubers are copying MrBeast

In an interview with YouTubers Colin and Samir, Tommy was asked about his thoughts regarding YouTube as an art form and the influence that MrBeast has had on the streaming site.

“I think what MrBeast does is amazing,” Tommy claimed. “I think his videos are great […] I think the problem has been so many individual YouTubers, including myself, have seen that MrBeast gets the most views.”

As a result, Tommy claimed, “everyone has tried to be more like MrBeast” as creators jump on trends that he has helped spark.

(Topic starts at 46:08 in the video)

Tommy added that he is “so exhausted” with seeing YouTubers following MrBeast’s formula. Although, he stated that it must also be frustrating for MrBeast as it has forced him to “keep progressing” as “everyone else has sort of caught up with him.”

He stressed that this wasn’t to criticize MrBeast in any way, but more to urge YouTubers to “amplify” what makes them successful rather than rely on another creator’s formula as it “isn’t good for creativity.”

Tommy admitted that he too has faced challenges to hit success on YouTube. Yet, with 11.7 million subscribers on the platform as of writing, his hard work has obviously paid off in the end.