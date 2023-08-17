Tommy Fury wants to star in horror films after boxing

Professional boxer Tommy Fury revealed his post-boxing plans, detailing the specific ‘role’ he would like to play after hanging his gloves up.

Undefeated boxer Tommy Fury may have won nine matches, including his fight against Jake Paul this past February, but he has plans for himself after he finishes boxing, as the sport isn’t a forever career move.

Though he’s in training mode, as he is currently preparing for his next fight against KSI on October 14, 2023, Fury revealed on his brother’s Netflix show that his mind has wandered to his future career plans.

Fury hasn’t exactly said when he plans to hang his gloves up for good, but he does know what he will be doing afterward.

Instagram: tommyfury Tommy Fury remains undefeated going into his upcoming fight against KSI.

Tommy Fury opened up on his brother’s Netflix series about future career changes

Fury began his boxing career at 19, just four years ago. Though he had gloves to fill, as his older brother Tyson was already a heavyweight champion, Fury has proved himself to be a prime fighter with nine wins thus far.

Fury, who is currently at training camp to prepare for his upcoming fight against KSI, took time away from his rigorous workouts to share on his brother’s Netflix series, At Home With the Fury’s, which focuses on Tyson and his wife Paris, that he would like to act after he’s done with boxing.

However, not just any movie or role will work! Fury has in mind precisely what he’d like to do, as he already had a reality gig on Love Island in 2019.

Next time around, though, Fury plans to act in horror films and horror films only, saying that although he only “watches them,” that that’s where his passion resides.

Fury further explained his future career change, saying, “My dream is now to do the boxing, get as far as I can in that, then I’d like to get into the films.”

He continued, “I’ve made my mind up. But I think I’ll have an easier way into it, because I don’t want to do serious acting — I just want to do horror films.”

Fury didn’t reveal when he would like to transition from boxing into acting. However, the undefeated boxer was sure that whether he wins or loses, starring in horror films would be the next chapter in his career.