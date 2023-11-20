Tate McRae fans call singer “the new Britney” after SNL performance

Following her Saturday Night Live performance, singer/dancer Tate McRae has been crowned Gen Z’s Britney Spears by a legion of her fans.

Tate McRae is a byproduct of late ’90s and early ’00s pop music. As evidenced by songs like “greedy” and “exes,” the star frequently references the likes of Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera in her work.

It also helps that McRae possesses an impressive dancing background. She competed on So You Think You Can Dance when she was just 13 and hasn’t looked back. Upon going viral on TikTok, she catapulted into the pop stratosphere.

Article continues after ad

Now, Tate McRae is drawing direct comparisons to her biggest influence and inspiration, Britney Spears.

Article continues after ad

Youtube: Tate McRae Tate McRae performing on ‘Saturday Night Life.’

Tate McRae fans name singer this generation’s Britney Spears

On November 18, Tate McRae performed her songs “greedy” and “grave” on Saturday Night Live. Featuring sharp dance moves and electric intensity, the “greedy” performance struck fans as being eerily reminiscent of a young Spears. They immediately took to Twitter/X to compare the rising star to the pop legend.

“Is Tate McRae the Gen Z Britney Spears?” asked one user. Several fans took to the replies to express their feelings.

Article continues after ad

One fan made the bold claim that McRae is indeed this generation’s Spears-like superstar. “I had this same thought watching snl,” the fan said. “She can dance and sing. And her dancing isn’t shaking her ass it’s very Britney esk dancing . Now Britney is a mega star but she reminds me of. Young Britney.”

Article continues after ad

One fan pointed out how McRae is “Brit and XTina combined,” they wrote.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Elsewhere, fans made sure to let their opinions known. “TATE MCRAE IS THE NEW BRITNEY. There i said it. I haven’t seen a girl on the scene give me Britney since… Britney,” proclaimed one fan.

Article continues after ad

Another chimed in, noting how McRae is “trying to give Britney vibes for a new generation.”

“She can really dance, hopefully she can bust out ok the scene and become the new it girl,” manifested a fan.

Another user was pretty confident that the star had a bright future ahead of her, writing, “There’s a new generation of pop girlies and tate is making herself KNOWN.”

Many others made similar declarations. “Tate McRae giving us new generation Britney Spears vibes,” wrote a fan, attaching a clip of the SNL performance.

Article continues after ad

“I think its safe to say Tate is the new Britney,” another user echoed.

Article continues after ad

Coinciding with the SNL performance, “greedy” has become McRae’s first-ever Top 10 hit on the Hot 100. Her star is most certainly on the rise.