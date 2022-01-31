TimTheTatman keeps cursing NFL teams on Twitter and fans are losing their minds

Timothy ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar can’t stop cursing NFT teams with his predictions on social media, and fans are losing their minds. He even reached out to Drake for some advice.

TimTheTatman has built a reputation for making cursed sports predictions. Whenever he’s predicted something, the opposite outcome almost always ends up happening — especially when it comes to the NFL.

Look no further than the time he predicted the Dallas Cowboys were going to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers towards the end of the game on September 10, 2021, thereby making the complete opposite happen.

However, the severity of his curse hit an all-time high on January 30 after he ‘jinxed’ the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. He predicted they would make the Super Bowl with Sunday victories. And sure enough, the opposite happened.

It all started when Tim predicted that the Chiefs and the 49ers would defeat their opponents. “My football picks last week were a fluke,” he said. “This week, I’m here to show that I am not a jinx for my sports picks.”

At first, it looked like both of his predictions were going to come true. The Chiefs were up 21-3 and looked to be cruising on their way to a third straight Super Bowl. But then the curse kicked in, and they wound up losing 24 – 27 in overtime.

Similarly, the 49ers were up 17 – 7 heading into the fourth quarter. At that point, Tim was confident that at least one of his predictions would come true. But once again, the curse came into play. They didn’t score again and lost 17 – 20.

After a tough day in the office, he admitted that the sports prediction curse was a thing. He also asked Drake, who was also afflicted with a curse, for some advice. “As someone who has struggled with sports curses in the past, may I ask how did you overcome it?”

However, Tim isn’t done with his predictions yet. He told fans that he’d make a Super Bowl prediction soon, which compelled many of them to beg him to predict the opposite team from the one they wanted to win.

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, February 14. It will be interesting to see which team Tim will curse with a forsaken prediction.