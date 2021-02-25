 Insanely accurate Tom Cruise deepfake goes viral on TikTok - Dexerto
Insanely accurate Tom Cruise deepfake goes viral on TikTok

Published: 25/Feb/2021 15:19

by Georgina Smith
Viral Tom Cruise deepfake screenshots side by side
TikTok: deeptomcruise

TikTok users have been spooked by an uncanny deepfake of actor Tom Cruise that’s going viral on the app, with many mistaking him as the real-deal at first glance.

Deepfaking is something that people have been both fascinated and terrified by for some time now. The technology allows you to replace the faces of people in existing videos, using machine learning to make the final product look practically real.

The technology is becoming so advanced that people are calling for governments to put limitations on deepfaking in order to protect people, with some videos being used for illegal purposes.

In the past, TikTok stars Addison Rae and Dixie D’Amelio have responded to people making inappropriate deepfakes of them online, with celebrities and influencers being a prime target.

The TikTok launch screen phone held by a hand
Pixabay: Lorend_g
TikTok’s user base is growing bigger by the day.

However, not everyone who is utlizing the deepfake technology has bad intentions, as some are using it to create funny videos online.

TikTok user ‘deeptomcruise’ is the perfect example of this, making videos of his Tom Cruise deepfake that are now gaining traction on the app.

The videos see the mystery person almost seamlessly blended with the popular American actor, even getting his voice and mannerisms down perfectly. The fake Tom Cruise acts out several scenarios, playing golf, and talking about his podcast.

@deeptomcruise

Sports!

♬ original sound – Tom

Users were astounded by the accuracy of the impression, and slightly concerned about how the deepfake aspect is almost undetectable for some. “One of the best deepfakes I’ve ever seen,” one user said, “the voice is really good too, could be artificial as well.”

Another commenter wrote, “these deepfakes are getting worryingly good. How the heck can we trust what we see on TV.”

@deeptomcruise

♬ original sound – Tom

While the impression was thoroughly convincing, some eagle-eyed viewers pointed out ways in which you can tell it’s a deepfake. “Check the reflection of his face on the table when he gets up again, frame by frame,” one person explained, “the algorithm struggles (just a tiny bit) with the reflective bar.”

At the time of writing the account has only uploaded three videos, but many are fascinated with the bizarrely real-looking deepfake and are awaiting more Tom Cruise content.

TikToker Claire Miller charged with murdering her disabled sister

Published: 25/Feb/2021 14:56

by Calum Patterson
TikTok Claire Miller mugshot
TikTok / Lancaster County District Attorney

14-year-old Claire Miller has been charged after fatally stabbing her sister, who was wheelchair-bound, before calling 911 and confessing. The teen, who is being tried as an adult, was a popular creator on TikTok with millions of video views.

After news of the homicide charges was reported, TikTok users quickly recognized Miller from appearing on their ‘For You’ page.

Miller allegedly killed her disabled sister, Helen Miller, while their parents slept, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, in Pennsylvania.

Officers arriving on the scene were directed to Helen’s room by Claire, and lifesaving efforts by EMS were unsuccessful. Miller repeatedly told the responding officers “I killed my sister.” Helen Miller was pronounced dead at 4:13 am on February 22.

Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement: “Police indicate there is no threat to public safety. Manheim Township Police are fully committed to this investigation.  Investigators and members of the Lancaster County Major Crimes Unit are still at the residence collecting evidence and working to determine the circumstances that led to Helen Miller’s death.”

Who was Claire Miller on TikTok?

In the wake of the tragic incident, Claire Miller’s TikTok profile has gone wildly viral.

A TikTok highlighting the disturbing story asked “So did anybody come across the same girl on their [For You page] or just me?”

@kid_sus##greenscreen bruh like what♬ original sound – Romeo

Miller’s TikTok account, ‘spiritsandsuchconsulting’, has a number of videos with upwards of 1 million views.

Claire Miller's TikTok profile
TikTok
Claire Miller’s TikTok has grown in followers since the incident, but many of her videos were already popular on the app.

It’s possible that following this incident, TikTok will close the profile.

One of the videos, from January 13, features her sister Helen, who she is now accused of murdering, seen in her wheelchair with their father.

Users are reporting that her videos have been appearing on their For You page much more since the arrest, calling it “chilling.” It’s unclear how the TikTok algorithm works, but an increase in people looking for her profile will likely cause a snowball effect for these videos to be recommended to more users.

Claire Miller has been charged with Criminal Homicide will, and it is expected that she will be transported to Lancaster County Prison after arraignment. Anyone charged with homicide in Pennsylvania is not eligible for bail.