TikTok’s Rainbow clown filter: users share their most embarrassing stories - Dexerto

TikTok users have been sharing their most embarrassing moments by using a viral psychedelic clown filter, and it’s become so popular that even stars like Miley Cyrus are getting involved.

While TikTok originally became known for its lip-sync videos, recently their huge range of filters have been the star of the show. From the beautiful to the bizarre, the app has it all in its filter section, and users will regularly make viral trends out of them.

Some of the effects that go insanely viral on the app are sourced from other platforms, but others are available readily within the app itself.

One new filter that people have become obsessed with is the clown filter, which allows you to put a moving psychedelic rainbow-colored clown mask on your face.

Like many of the random filters, TikTokers found a way to make it into a trend, and have been sharing some of their most embarrassing stories with their followers.

Many who participate in the trend pair their videos with the upbeat sound “Pan con choclo,” which serves as an easy way to find out who else is participating in the trend.

People have also been posting their videos with the hashtag, “IAmAClown,” which seems to sum up the general theme of the stories.

From awkward relationship moments to failed social interactions, this trend has covered it all. Even stars like Miley Cyrus got involved.

How to get the rainbow clown filter on TikTok

Fortunately, as the filter is available natively on the app, using it as part of the trend is simple.

Launch TikTok. Type “IAmAClown” into the search bar and click on “hashtags” to access the page for this trend. Click on one of the videos, and tap on the song title scrolling across the bottom of the video. Then, click on “use this sound,” which should allow you to film a video with the popular sound combined with the rainbow clown filter.

While it’s simple, the colorful filter has given TikTok users plenty of inspiration to share their most embarrassing stories with the rest of the internet, making it a trend in the process.