TikTok’s popular ‘Brazilian Hulk’ bodybuilder dies aged 55

TikTok star Valdir Segato, who grew a following on the platform for his enormous arms, has died at 55 years old.

Valdir Segato was known by many on social media as the ‘Brazilian Hulk,’ or just simply ‘Hulk.’

The nickname was given to him for his absolutely massive triceps, pectorals, and back muscles, all locations where he injected synthol, a potentially deadly concoction of painkillers, alcohol, and oil.

On July 26, the TikTok star reportedly died after experiencing shortness of breath.

‘Brazilian Hulk’ TikTok star dies at 55

According to a report from Globo, the Brazilian TikTok star with over 1.7 million followers died after being rushed to the hospital by a neighbor the very same day.

His longtime neighbor Moisés da Conceição da Silva said, “It was around 6 am, more or less. He came crawling through the back house and came forward. Then he knocked on my mother’s window, knocked, knocked, then she woke up and he said ‘Help me, help me because I’m dying.'”

His neighbor also claimed this was not the first time his family had rushed the influencer to a hospital for breathing problems.

Valdir was brough to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. As of now, there is no cause of death known.

On July 25, the day before he died, he uploaded a video to TikTok celebrating his 55th birthday.