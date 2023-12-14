Influencer Maria Sofia Valim dies after emergency liver transplant

Brazilian influencer Maria Sofia Valim has passed away after health complications following an emergency liver transplant.

Brazilian influencer Maria Sofia Valim had amassed more than 100,000 followers on Instagram, known for posting about her travels, workout routine, skincare, and fashion.

Studying to become a lawyer, the 19-year-old was a Taylor Swift fan and had recently attended the Eras tour.

However, after requiring emergency surgery for an urgent liver transplant, Maria’s family revealed that the young influencer did not survive.

Maria’s father, Vitor Valim shared the news on Instagram, the translation reading as follows, “It is with the deepest pain and sadness that I inform everyone of the passing of my beloved daughter Sofia. Unfortunately, her body did not survive. I thank everyone for the prayers and affection dedicated to me and my family in this moment of extreme suffering.”

According to Vitor, who happens to be the mayor of the Brazilian municipality Caucaia, the surgery was carried out successfully, however, the influencer later passed from health complications.

“I would like to ask for everyone’s understanding at this time of so much pain. Wake and burial ceremonies will be limited to family only,” Vitor wrote to Instagram.

Fans took to Maria’s Instagram account to share their devastation over the news, sending their condolences to her family.

“Rest in peace Sofia, I have been with you since 2020 and I can say that you were a person of great light, even without knowing you personally I saw how you exited good energy,” one person wrote. “I’m sorry this happened to you, may God keep you.”

Maria’s mother also revealed that upon their daughter’s request, her organs would be donated to help save more lives. She wrote, “Sofia taught and left us with multiple assignments. One of them is to support the cause of organ donation. A single donor can save some lives.”

