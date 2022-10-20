TikTokers slam viral filter for “fat shaming” users

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

TikTokers worldwide are slamming a filter that guesses your most used mobile apps, claiming that it’s “fat shaming” users.

Behind some of the viral trends that make their way around TikTok, are some of the most popular filters that are generally hand-made by creators on the platform.

The latest filter to make its way around the app takes a shot at guessing your most used mobile apps, listing the top three in the process.

However, many TikTokers are claiming that it is “fat shaming” users by putting a food delivery app on the list.

TikTokers are slamming the “most used apps” filter

On October 2, TikToker ‘lgbtavenger’ uploaded a video with the filter. In text overlay on the video, she said: “I keep seeing it give fat people McDonald’s and UberEats so I wanted to test it.”

She then began running the filter, which promptly listed Netflix, Uber Eats, and Lime as her most-used apps.

In another text overlay, she called the results “fatphobic.”

Another TikToker who goes by the name Oliveandfern uploaded another video to test the theory, by running the filter while hiding her double chin and a second time with a facial expression that shows a double chin more.

The first time, the filter showed Netflix, Facetime, and Photos while the second attempt’s result was Uber Eats, Netflix, and Spotify.

While many people flooded the comments with similar experiences, others pointed out that the filter is completely random.

“I got Uber eats AND McDonald’s at the same time without one,” one user commented.

Another said: “I don’t know what I’m doing wrong because I’ve never gotten any of the food apps and I’ve tried 20 times with my double chin.”

“Mine says BeReal… don’t even know what’s that app… I think is random,” a third user said.