Ulta Beauty worker reveals state of testers and skincare “smoothies” might be to blame

An Ulta Beauty worker took to TikTok to expose customers for leaving skincare testers a mess, but it turns out her commenters might be to blame.

Testers are a handy way for customers to ensure they’re buying the right product for them. Whether it be matching your skin tone or ensuring any sensitivities aren’t upset by a product, the idea of “try before you buy” is one utilized by many personal care and beauty stores.

Article continues after ad

However, testers are not always handled with care. TikToker Olivia, who goes by ‘Oliviav327’ on the platform, works at Ulta Beauty and has exposed messy customers by showing how Drunk Elephant testers are left in a state of upheaval.

Article continues after ad

But the comments might not be what you expect, with many confessing they’ve participated in the demolition of testers all for the sake of making “smoothies.”

And no, these customers aren’t drinking any of the products on display, though the name may confuse some. Instead, these smoothies are a mixture of makeup and skincare products, sometimes combined for purposeful reasons and sometimes made simply for fun.

Article continues after ad

For those hoping to actually use their smoothies, Drunk Elephant is a commendable choice. The skincare line has a cult following, offering products that don’t contain any ingredients known to irritate sensitive skin. Instead, the products rely on biocompatible ingredients that the skin recognizes.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Skincare smoothies are currently trending on TikTok, with 5.5 million views and almost all top videos using Drunk Elephant products.

It seems these smoothies are what customers are using Ulta Beauty testers for, and they’re not even trying to deny it.

Article continues after ad

“Probably was us,” one commenter said, tagging a friend. Another confessed, “I make smoothies for the fun [because] it’s silly.”

Maybe next time they’ll think about cleaning up after they’re done. Check out all the latest entertainment stories on our page here.