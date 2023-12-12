TikToker sparks backlash after pulling fire alarm during Olive Garden “citizens arrest”

A TikToker has sparked backlash after uploading videos of himself pulling the fire alarm at a local Olive Garden after placing employees under “citizens arrest.”

With over a billion monthly users on TikTok, there’s no telling what kind of viral videos could make their way to your For You Page.

From ex-Walmart employees going on a rampage after losing their job to burnt Christmas gifts, the possibilities are endless.

TikToker Daniel Larson is the latest to go viral, sparking backlash after the creator pulled the fire alarm at an Olive Garden restaurant.

Daniel Larson pulls fire alarm at Olive Garden

In the clips, Daniel Larson says that the Olive Garden employees are under citizens arrest and that the manager was “printing off photos” of him nude in the back of the restaurant.

She attempts to get him to leave and stop filming, but he doesn’t depart the building. Instead, he pulled the fire alarm at the restaurant, causing everyone to evacuate.

You can see everyone walking out of the restaurant as someone attempts to shut off the fire alarm. In some localities, pulling a fire alarm without there being an actual emergency is punishable by law.

It’s unknown at this time whether Daniel could face any legal consequences as a result of his actions.

Users were quick to reply to the controversial videos with their thoughts as well.

“This has gotten out of hand,” one user replied.

Another said: “Bro those poor workers.”

“delusional if you think you’re famous I didn’t even know who you were until this video,” a third commented.

