TikTokers warned against trying bizarre ‘toaster steak’ hack

TikTok users have been warned against a bizarre hack that involves cooking steak in a toaster, which has gone viral on the platform on a few occasions over the years.

The food community is huge on TikTok, with users constantly sharing their favorite cooking hacks, recipes, and fails, with their followers, often garnering millions of likes and views for their food-related content.

One ‘hack’ that has gained attention on the app on multiple occasions over the past couple of years, involves cooking steak in a toaster.

In 2020, user itsmeju1iette, who posts bizarre food videos for comedy purposes, went viral with a video of her using a toaster to cook steak, garnering over a million likes.

While Juliette’s video appeared to just be a joke, a number of other users have since gone on to film themselves trying out the cooking method themselves.

Now, users are being warned against trying the potentially dangerous hack. On November 15, the London Fire Brigade reuploaded Juliette’s video to Twitter, along with the caption: “What you having for dinner? This #Electricalsafetyweek we’re reminding people to only use electrical products for their designated use. Don’t cook steaks in a toaster.”

Although the trend first blew up in 2020, videos about cooking steaks in toasters have popped up on TikTok every few months since then, and commenters are equally as baffled every time they see a video featuring the strange cooking method.

It appears as though many of the most popular videos including the trend are intended as a joke, but users are still being warned against attempting it due to the potential fire risk.