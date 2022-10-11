TikToker pleads for money after accidentally buying a $100,000 couch

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A TikToker cried and pleaded for donations in a viral video, after claiming that she accidentally bought a couch costing $100,000.

Content creator Quenlin Blackwell, who has almost 8 million followers, shared a clip of her uncontrollably sobbing in her car. In between tears, she explained her story.

“I’m going to throw up,” she said, explaining that she had to pull her car over when she realized her account had been charged.

The TikToker explained that she put an offer on a $100,000 couch as a “joke.” However, she had entered her card information and was horrified when the amount actually got charged to her account.

“I was joking,” she emphasized several times in the viral video, before asking if there were any millionaires who could donate to her.

“If you have a million dollars, can you let me borrow some, please? Please!” she sobbed.

Quenlin’s video went viral on TikTok with over 5.3 million views, and people had mixed feelings about the supposed incident. Many questioned how she could have entered her card information as a “joke.”

“How you joke with yo card info? queen ily but girl bfr,” one commented.

“How do u accidentally put all of your card info in and press purchase,” another questioned.

Some offered tips on how she could get her money back.

“Call bank and say it’s fraud then take all money out of the bank before they try to charge it back,” one suggested.

Although, some actually thought Quenlin was simply making the story up.

“And the Oscar goes to…” a top comment read. “How do y’all not realize she’s joking,” another added.

In a follow-up video, the TikToker claimed that “they won’t give me a refund on the couch,” and that she might need to start an OnlyFans now.