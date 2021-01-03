Logo
TikToker Mattia doxed by Nicki Minaj fans after “fat-shaming” her baby

Published: 3/Jan/2021 22:21

by Virginia Glaze
Mattia doxxed by Nicki Minaj fans after baby shaming comments
Instagram: @nickiminaj, @mattiapolibio

Rap legend Nicki Minaj has finally started posting pictures of her baby boy, affectionately referred to as “Papa Bear” — but one TikToker’s snide comment about the child’s appearance has earned him incredible backlash online.

Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty revealed their child to the world on January 2 in a series of adorable Instagram photos that quickly went viral across the net.

Giving no name to the public just yet, Minaj referred to her baby boy as “Papa Bear.”

“Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on,” she wrote. “Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

Despite the wholesome nature of Minaj’s post, many critics and trolls have been bashing the child’s appearance online.

TikTok star Mattia Polibio is one of these critics, who boasts over 5.6 followers for his viral comedy sketches and dance videos.

In a post on his private Instagram account, Mattia appeared to make fun of Minaj’s baby, posting a photo of the child with the caption: “FAT A** BABY! @nickiminaj b***h!!”

Mattia fat shames Nicki Minaj's baby
Instagram: @mattiadgaf, @tiktokinsiders
Mattia’s negative comment about Nicki Minaj’s baby boy quickly earned him intense backlash across social media.

Unsurprisingly, Mattia’s post was instantly met with outrage, with many users claiming that he was effectively “fat-shaming” an infant.

“This is not it… what is he doing body shaming a literal BABY,” one user wrote.

“That baby’s chain is probably worth Mattia’s whole career,” another joked. “Pipe down.”

Still, others were so upset over the post that they actually leaked Mattia’s personal information, including his address, phone type, and his parents’ phone numbers.

However, this development has been met with some dissent among Nicki’s fanbase, with some arguing that fans went “too far” by sharing his parents’ information rather than just his own.

This isn’t the first time an influencer has been doxed this month; Minecraft YouTuber ‘Dream’ was also victimized by an overzealous fan after merely sharing a photo of his kitchen, leading to a heated debate among his viewers as to respecting his privacy.

While it’s absolutely never okay to leak someone’s personal information, it goes without saying that Mattia might think twice about poking the Barbz’ hornet nest in the future.

Jake Paul wants to fight Floyd Mayweather after Logan Paul exhibition

Published: 3/Jan/2021 19:31

by Virginia Glaze
Jake Paul wants to fight Floyd Mayweather
YouTube: Jake Paul, REVOLT TV, imPaulsive

Jake Paul Logan Paul Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather

YouTube star-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul is still fresh off of his 2nd round victory over Nate Robinson — but while his next opponent has yet to be revealed, it seems that he’s already got a potential candidate in mind.

Jake’s unexpected win over Robinson was quickly overshadowed by yet another internet-shattering development after older brother Logan Paul announced that he would be boxing 50-0 champ, Floyd Mayweather, in February 2021.

Since then, Jake has been calling out every high-profile fighter in the scene for a chance at scoring an equally jaw-dropping match — including his own brother’s upcoming opponent.

On January 2, Logan Paul tweeted that he hopes to take on Avengers star Chris Hemsworth in the ring one day, a similar statement to another post he made in February 2019: “I’ll fight him after Mayweather.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul)

However, Jake wasn’t going to let his older brother’s shine go unchecked, and replied to his post with an equally surprising take regarding his future endeavors in the sport of boxing: “And then I’ll fight Mayweather.”

Jake’s statement comes in wake of his particularly scathing thoughts regarding Logan’s forthcoming fight with Mayweather, where he called his older brother a “fake fighter” and claimed the bout was “just for clout” and “bad for the sport.”

 

Mayweather himself has yet to respond to Jake’s callout, but this is far from the first time the star has boasted about taking on high-profile fighters after he called out the likes of Dillon Danis, Ben Askren and even Conor McGregor, although nothing has yet come of these challenges.

As mentioned above, Logan has expressed a desire to throw down with Hemsworth in the past, claiming that it would “probably be an even match” after the actor joked that he was only as good as the green screen made him.

Considering his ability to score a boxing match with the likes of Mayweather, there’s no telling what Logan will pull off next — although we’re still unsure if Mayweather will be interested in throwing down with his younger brother just yet.