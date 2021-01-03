TikToker Mattia doxed by Nicki Minaj fans after “fat-shaming” her baby

Rap legend Nicki Minaj has finally started posting pictures of her baby boy, affectionately referred to as “Papa Bear” — but one TikToker’s snide comment about the child’s appearance has earned him incredible backlash online.

Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty revealed their child to the world on January 2 in a series of adorable Instagram photos that quickly went viral across the net.

Giving no name to the public just yet, Minaj referred to her baby boy as “Papa Bear.”

“Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on,” she wrote. “Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”

Despite the wholesome nature of Minaj’s post, many critics and trolls have been bashing the child’s appearance online.

TikTok star Mattia Polibio is one of these critics, who boasts over 5.6 followers for his viral comedy sketches and dance videos.

In a post on his private Instagram account, Mattia appeared to make fun of Minaj’s baby, posting a photo of the child with the caption: “FAT A** BABY! @nickiminaj b***h!!”

Unsurprisingly, Mattia’s post was instantly met with outrage, with many users claiming that he was effectively “fat-shaming” an infant.

“This is not it… what is he doing body shaming a literal BABY,” one user wrote.

“That baby’s chain is probably worth Mattia’s whole career,” another joked. “Pipe down.”

Still, others were so upset over the post that they actually leaked Mattia’s personal information, including his address, phone type, and his parents’ phone numbers.

However, this development has been met with some dissent among Nicki’s fanbase, with some arguing that fans went “too far” by sharing his parents’ information rather than just his own.

This isn’t the first time an influencer has been doxed this month; Minecraft YouTuber ‘Dream’ was also victimized by an overzealous fan after merely sharing a photo of his kitchen, leading to a heated debate among his viewers as to respecting his privacy.

While it’s absolutely never okay to leak someone’s personal information, it goes without saying that Mattia might think twice about poking the Barbz’ hornet nest in the future.