Logo
Entertainment

Tana Mongeau roasts Bella Thorne’s “horrible” diss track about her

Published: 3/Jan/2021 17:56

by Georgina Smith
Tana Mongeau and Bella Thorne in side by side images
Instagram: tanamongeau / bellathorne

Share

Bella Thorne Tana Mongeau

After Bella Thorne released a diss track about YouTube star and ex-girlfriend Tana Mongeau, the social media star has roasted the song with her friends in a new YouTube video.

When Bella and Tana announced their breakup back in February of 2019, everything seemed relatively amicable, with Tana saying that she would “love her forever” and that there’s “no negativity at all.”

However, since then, the relationship between the pair seems to have worsened, as has been revealed through various remarks the pair have made about each other over the years.

In December of 2020 Bella dropped a diss track about Tana entitled ‘SFB’ which stands for ‘Stupid F***ing B**ch’ in which she criticizes Tana for a variety of things, saying, “you wanted me for clout, and I should’ve thrown you out.”

Tana initially shaded the track on Twitter when it was released, writing, “imagine taking the time to write, direct, and fund an entire song about me called stupid f***ing b**ch and also being Bella Thorne smh.” The two stars also exchanged shade via a series of TikTok duets featuring the song.

But now in true Tana Mongeau fashion, she has uploaded a video to YouTube featuring three of her friends who also revealed they have beef with Bella, with all of them roasting the music video together.

Tana was taken aback when she noticed that one of the actors from her music video for the song Facetime also featured in Bella’s track, sitting around a campfire with the other cast members.

She also roasted Bella’s makeup, saying, “I love the Coachella glam, girl” and, “I don’t think she’s ever let a makeup artist help her out.” On top of that she made fun of the confusing blend of genres, joking “is this on PopThis or Rap Caviar? Or none of it?”

People in the comments seemed invested in the full Tana and Bella story, writing “Tana, we don’t f***ing care if the Bella storytime will take days, we still gonna watch it,” and “I’m so invested.”

It’s likely that there’s more beef to come from the two stars, and it’s safe to say thanks to Tana’s new video that people have become more invested than ever.

Minecraft

MrBeast literally gives a fan a new house for winning Minecraft challenge

Published: 3/Jan/2021 14:14

by Connor Bennett
Mr Beast side-by-side with a house
YouTube: MrBeast/Unsplash

Share

Mr Beast MrBeast

YouTube superstar Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson showed off his incredible generosity once again by giving away a house to a fan who showed off their impressive Minecraft building skills.

Mr Beast has cemented himself as one of YouTube’s top stars. Anytime he uploads a video, fans can not only expect to see him being incredibly generous to his friends, fellow creators, or even strangers but will also see his video quickly blow up.

Each of the 22-year-old’s videos instantly becomes a hit, racking up millions of views and trendings for days on end – both on YouTube itself, as well as Twitter. Especially when he changes someone’s life with an incredible gift. 

In his newest video, on his rapidly growing gaming channel MrBeastGaming, the YouTuber challenged fans with building a Minecraft house – with Mr Beast giving away a prize that has become a staple of his videos, a brand-new house. 

Mr Beast standing in front of $1 million
Instagram: MrBeast
Mr Beast’s generosity knows no limits.

Mr Beast didn’t give out any specifications for what he wanted to see, just that it had to be a house, and as you can imagine, the designs got pretty wild. 

Some decided to build skyscrapers, while others went for something completely different – building impressive scenes and houses based on Spongebob Squarepants, Among Us, Up! and even Club Penguin. 

Ultimately, it was SaveMrSquishy who bagged the victory with an almost perfect score of 28/30. The Minecraft player built a small, but creative, house inside of a glass sphere using a Christmas theme throughout with a decorated tree, snow, and presents. 

The fan narrowly pipped Minecraft YouTuber Tubbo’s incredible wooden build and couldn’t believe it, even calling his parents to inform them of the good news. 

As these Minecraft building competitions and giveaways have become a staple of Mr Beast’s gaming channel, he’ll undoubtedly do another one sooner rather than later. Who knows what he’ll give away next time, the possibilities are pretty endless.