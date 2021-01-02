Dream doxed by Twitch fans after posting photos of his kitchen

Dream, a popular YouTuber best known for his Minecraft videos, has reportedly been doxed after fans managed to figure out where he lives based on a picture he shared of his kitchen on his second Twitter account.

Dream has been a popular content creator for quite a while now. Fans loved tuning in to see his insane Minecraft speedruns despite all the controversy surrounding them. But it wasn’t until 2020 that he became a household name, after playing games with other popular creators like MrBeast and Corpse Husband.

Only, no one really knows who he is; the Minecraft star, like Corpse Husband, keeps his face concealed while making videos.

That has led to a lot of his fans trying to find the information, looking for where he lives, and clues that might lead them to his secret identity. For some, it seems to have become an obsession.

It all started when Dream posted a picture of his kitchen on his second Twitter account. While most simply liked the post and moved on, one fan set out on a quest: find Dream’s house through online real estate marketplace Zillow.

“So basically Dream got doxed,” another one of his fans reported on Twitter.

“His stans found his house via Zillow since Dream himself posted a video or a photo of his kitchen. Welp, not one day, and already 2021 is gonna become one of those weird years.”

So basically Dream got doxxed, and his stans found his house via Zillow since Dream himself posted a video or a photo of his kitchen. Welp, not one day, and already 2021 is gonna become one of those weird years. pic.twitter.com/1unTA9zrmh — 🤘🏻☠Nathaniel Munoz Darkenson🇦🇷🤘🏻 (@NDarkson984) January 2, 2021

Eventually, they somehow managed to find it, which is crazy considering how little information they had.

Then, a user named Mazuwou decided to share the details on social media. “Ask, and you shall receive. 1:14 for the kitchen from Dream’s photos on his 2nd Twitter,” he said, referring to a video.

STANS TAKING IT TOO FAR: Dream doxed after posting a picture of his kitchen on his 2nd Twitter account. Dream has not published statement about situation yet in his public accounts. pic.twitter.com/QuKpIYRODQ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 2, 2021

Fortunately, he ultimately decided to delete all of his content and deactivate his account after receiving countless reports and comments. That means the details on Dream’s whereabouts vanished faster than they appeared.

It’s probably not the ideal start to 2021 that Dream and his fans expected, though they may have other things on their minds too: the star has been embroiled in a speedrunning controversy since late last month.

He has been accused of falsifying records. The YouTuber appealed the charges, but the Minecraft Speedrunning team has since rejected his report.