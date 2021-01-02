Logo
Entertainment

Dream doxed by Twitch fans after posting photos of his kitchen

Published: 2/Jan/2021 3:25

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Dream Doxed
Dream

Share

Dream

Dream, a popular YouTuber best known for his Minecraft videos, has reportedly been doxed after fans managed to figure out where he lives based on a picture he shared of his kitchen on his second Twitter account.

Dream has been a popular content creator for quite a while now. Fans loved tuning in to see his insane Minecraft speedruns despite all the controversy surrounding them. But it wasn’t until 2020 that he became a household name, after playing games with other popular creators like MrBeast and Corpse Husband.

Only, no one really knows who he is; the Minecraft star, like Corpse Husband, keeps his face concealed while making videos.

That has led to a lot of his fans trying to find the information, looking for where he lives, and clues that might lead them to his secret identity. For some, it seems to have become an obsession.

Dream Doxed
Dream
Dream hasn’t shown his face in a video yet.

It all started when Dream posted a picture of his kitchen on his second Twitter account. While most simply liked the post and moved on, one fan set out on a quest: find Dream’s house through online real estate marketplace Zillow.

“So basically Dream got doxed,” another one of his fans reported on Twitter.

“His stans found his house via Zillow since Dream himself posted a video or a photo of his kitchen. Welp, not one day, and already 2021 is gonna become one of those weird years.”

Eventually, they somehow managed to find it, which is crazy considering how little information they had.

Then, a user named Mazuwou decided to share the details on social media. “Ask, and you shall receive. 1:14 for the kitchen from Dream’s photos on his 2nd Twitter,” he said, referring to a video.

Fortunately, he ultimately decided to delete all of his content and deactivate his account after receiving countless reports and comments. That means the details on Dream’s whereabouts vanished faster than they appeared.

It’s probably not the ideal start to 2021 that Dream and his fans expected, though they may have other things on their minds too: the star has been embroiled in a speedrunning controversy since late last month.

He has been accused of falsifying records. The YouTuber appealed the charges, but the Minecraft Speedrunning team has since rejected his report.

Entertainment

NFL star Pat McAfee spectacularly fails at guessing what League of Legends is

Published: 2/Jan/2021 0:34

by Theo Salaun
pat mcafee league of legends
Instagram, @patmcafeeshow / Riot Games

Share

What do Stone Cold Steve Austin, Kris Jenner and Dwanye ‘The Rock’ Johnson have in common? They’re all characters in League of Legends according to the imagination of former NFL star Pat McAfee.

League of Legends is a complicated game. At over 140 champions, Riot Games’ multiplayer online battle arena game has only grown more and more difficult to master in the decade since its 2009 release.

While the massively popular, globally renowned MOBA can be confusing to even its most dedicated fans — it’s obviously even more puzzling to those who know nothing about it.

One such person is McAfee, a decorated former punter for the Indianapolis Colts who is now a podcast host and (sometimes) professional wrestler.

On a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, LoL was brought up and the sports aficionado wanted to guess what the game was based solely on its name. Standing up and gesticulating widely, McAfee passionately, confidently came up with a beautifully off-base premise for what a game called “League of Legends” could be.

For mobile users, segment begins at 1:55.

Stemming from a conversation about how the Oculus has changed his perception on video games, McAfee admits he never liked gaming because he was bad at it. Now, he’s intrigued and applies that curiosity to LoL where he tries to guess what the game could be.

Unfortunately, his first premise starts off on the wrong foot: “Almost like the NFL, you’ve got 32 teams and it’s a league.” 

Then, it gets a little more convoluted when he starts thinking about the “legends” aspect: “There are legends that run said team … actual legends, like characters … Stone Cold Steve Austin probably has a team to fight against. The Rock probably has a team. These are legendary human beings.

“I would assume Kris Jenner has a squad, there’s a legend in a different field … Maybe the Schitt’s Creek writers got in there.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

As for the combat, McAfee imagines that LoL’s teams “play each other in some sort of sport” and that maybe that sports involves killing and swords, because “It feels like potential sword game.”

Eventually, the NFL icon gets to watch some footage of the game and realizes that no, the Jenner matriarch and Schitt’s Creek writers are not managing teams of sword fighters. Instead, he quickly wonders if what he’s seeing is some sort of hybrid of Risk and the Sims.

By the segment’s finish, McAfee learns a little bit more about LoL and possibly comes up with an alternative game franchise that Riot can look into.

He and his fellow hosts also end up renaming the title “Lots of Love” and decide that the greatest League of Legends player of all time would be… Winston Churchill.