Airbnb host accuses renters of ‘ruining’ home after they install air conditioner

An Airbnb host has left TikTok viewers divided after complaining about how his tenants utilized an air conditioner and “ruined” his home.

In a viral 50-second clip, content creator Coach Ty (realtrtalks) filmed a house covered in water. “AIRBNB NIGHTMARE!!!” he wrote over the video, which has amassed over 203,000 views.

“So, our tenants said the house was leaking, and it’s leaking because they put an air conditioner not in the window and the water leaked down through the floor and ruined our entire floor,” Ty began.

The video then showed more of the house, revealing the extent of the significant water damage it had endured. Throughout the clip, the Airbnb host persistently blamed his tenants for this.

“This was done by the tenant,” he stated. “They said, ‘the house is leaking! Everything is leaking!’ Blah blah blah…[Water] leaked through a bunch of places in the floor because the tenant, again, didn’t put the AC outside the window, and it leaked in.”

It’s unclear how this incident occurred, but it’s possible that a tenant bought an air conditioning unit and failed to install it correctly – if at all. It could also be that the central air shown in the video was faulty, and this window unit was offered as an alternative.

Regardless of how this all happened, Coach Ty’s video did not garner any sympathy he might have expected from TikTok users in the comments.

“Wait… you expected Airbnb tenants to install your AC unit? That was your first mistake,” one person wrote. “So you have an Airbnb with no air conditioning?” another questioned.

“Buddy it’s your property and it’s your responsibility to install the AC,” a third added. “I have no sympathy for Airbnb hosts,” another shared.

